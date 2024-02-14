Original Donut Palace in Trotwood, Huber Heights rebrands, introduces new menu items

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“This logo encompasses the essence of the Original Donut Palace — a place where tradition meets innovation,” a press release from the donut shop states.

The revamped menu features flavorful and creative additions to its combo deals, pastries, yeast donuts, cake donuts, fancy donuts, iced rings and iced and glazed filled buns.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Unique donuts features on their website include:

Banana Chocolate Taco

Chocolate Raspberry

Maple Pecan Praline

Mint Cookies

Peanut Butter Pretzel Crunch

Banana Split

Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch

The Original Donut Palace has been a staple in the Dayton region since 1971.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of evolution while staying true to our roots,” said Masour Issa, owner at the Original Donut Palace. “We couldn’t have become a staple in the Dayton community for over five decades without our loyal customers, and we are dedicated to providing them with an enhanced experience that celebrates both tradition and innovation.”

The donut shop’s Huber Heights location, 5115 Old Troy Pike, is open 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The Trotwood location, 5264 Salem Ave., is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit originaldonutpalace.com.