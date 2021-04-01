Out on 5th makes big comeback this weekend

The popular Out on 5th program in the Oregon District in downtown Dayton will return this weekend for the first time since last year.
A soft opening for Out on 5th was held last weekend, but the pedestrian promenade returns in full starting Friday, April 2 at 5 p.m. and ending Sunday, April 4 at 10 p.m.
“Last year Out on 5th started as a way to help our businesses safely re-open in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown, with the top priority being to keep our businesses running while also making sure to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Once again this year, the extra outdoor space created by Out on 5th is vital for our small businesses to welcome guests as they return to visit downtown Dayton.”
Fifth Street, the retail and entertainment center of the Oregon District, will be closed to vehicular traffic between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue. Going forward, the street closure will begin every Friday at approximately 3 p.m. to allow for businesses to set up outdoor areas.
“Out on 5th is a weekly weekend street closure, opening Fifth Street to pedestrians and will feature acoustic music and other entertainment, special sales events, and amenities to elevate the guest experience,” according to a release from the Oregon District Business Association. “Out on 5th will continue every weekend, while businesses continue to create extra space to keep the community healthy.”
Important reminders from The Oregon District Business Association before heading to Out on 5th this weekend:
● Fifth Street will close between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue. Streets will close to vehicular traffic starting at 3 p.m. Friday and reopen to traffic Monday morning.
● As part of city COVID relief efforts, Out on 5th will take place weekends throughout the spring, summer, and fall.
● Out on 5th outdoor dining and pedestrian experiences take place starting every Friday around 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday evening.
● Some Oregon District businesses will expand private outdoor dining for those who would like table service. Other businesses will emphasize use of designated public tables.
● On-street entertainers will be part of the Out on 5th experience. For local entertainers who would like to participate, fill out a Out on 5th entertainment application here.
● Patrons visiting Out on 5th can also enjoy a DORA beverage, as long as they’re within the DORA boundaries.
● Pick-up order parking zones are available for customers ordering food, drinks, or online orders from Oregon District businesses. Those zones are located at the east and west ends of the street closure. Find a map here: http://www.theoregondistrict.org/outon5th
● Parking is available in garages, lots and street parking (outside of the residential neighborhood) for guests. Find maps at www.theoregondistrict.org/outon5th