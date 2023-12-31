PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Dayton's Sixth Annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Silent Disco?

The Yellow Cab Tavern ushered in the new year with the Sixth Annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Silent Disco Sunday, Dec. 31. Revelers at the event had their choice of three different genres of music, EDM, 70's-90's or Hip Hop to listen to as they partied their way into 2024. The celebration was topped off with a sparking wine toast and ball drop at midnight. DAVID A. MOODIE/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER