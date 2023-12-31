PHOTOS: Did we spot you at New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2024 at the Arcade?

Culture Works hosted the first New Year's Eve event at Dayton's newly renovated Arcade on Sunday, Dec. 31. New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2024 featured live music, dancing, food, drinks, art experiences, a countdown to 2024 and a champaign toast at midnight. The Countdown marks the start of Culture Works 50th year of service, advocacy and support of the arts in the Dayton Region. DAVID A. MOODIE/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
