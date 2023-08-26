BreakingNews
Centerville to vote Tuesday on new Sheetz planned for Elsa’s restaurant site

PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival?

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top