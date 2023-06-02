Breaking: VIDEO: Montgomery County Clerk of Courts pleads no contest to felony, misdemeanor counts

PHOTOS: Three Birds opens in Dayton with new American cuisine

Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
Three Birds
1 / 19
Three Birds is located at 1025 Shroyer Road in Dayton near the border with Oakwood. NATALIE JONES/STAFF