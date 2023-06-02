PHOTOS: Underground Chuck's opens first location near Dayton Mall

Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
Underground Chuck’s
1 / 15
Underground Chuck’s is open at 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. NATALIE JONES/STAFF