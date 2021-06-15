Popular downtown coffee shop and roaster announces plans for second café

“With all the daycares and schools and the pediatricians across the street, it just seemed like the perfect location,” Maki said. “And we’re parents, (too), and we were driving by there, two to three times a day. … It just seemed very natural.”

The new shop will be similar to the original café, though unlike Reza’s Downtown, the new shop will have a drive-thru. Inside seating will also be available, however, the emphasis will be on the drive-thru operation.

Reza’s Downtown’s operations will remain the same as the new location prepares to open, Maki said. For the new shop, plans include hiring eight part-time baristas and two full-time shift leads in August.

To stay up-to-date with positions opening at the new Reza’s location, follow the cafe’s Facebook page.