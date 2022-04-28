Public Health orders Kettering Italian restaurant to ‘cease operation immediately’

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County posted an official order on the front door of Palermo’s Restaurant, 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, on Tuesday, April 26.
The order states the restaurant must “cease operation immediately.”
“They have not paid their licensing fee,” said Dan Suffoletto, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County public information manager. “Until they pay their fee, they cannot operate.”
Restaurants in the state of Ohio are required to have a food service license to operate. Suffoletto said Palermo’s license expired March 1.
Credit: Natalie Jones
The cost of a food service license varies depending on the type of restaurant. Suffoletto said he believes Palermo’s fee is around $700.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has been trying to contact the owner, Suffoletto said.
Dayton.com has reached out to Palermo’s Restaurant via email for comment, but has not heard back.
Palermo’s Restaurant is an independent Kettering restaurant founded in January 2008. Randy Fontana, a U.S. Army veteran, bought the restaurant in July 2019.
