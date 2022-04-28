Public Health orders Kettering Italian restaurant to ‘cease operation immediately’

The cost of a food service license varies depending on the type of restaurant. Suffoletto said he believes Palermo’s fee is around $700.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has been trying to contact the owner, Suffoletto said.

Dayton.com has reached out to Palermo’s Restaurant via email for comment, but has not heard back.

Palermo’s Restaurant is an independent Kettering restaurant founded in January 2008. Randy Fontana, a U.S. Army veteran, bought the restaurant in July 2019.