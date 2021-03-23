RAISE A GLASS: Dayton Art Institute to offer virtual tasting fundraiser with sparkling wines, beer

The Dayton Art Institute is giving us a reason to raise a glass to 2021. This Spring, the Dayton Art Institute will be hosting a virtual version of its popular Bourbon & Bubbles tasting event. The virtual tasting event, called Pop, Fizz, Clink!, will take place on Saturday, May 1. Pop, Fizz, Clink! will feature sparkling wines, beers, hard seltzers and other surprises in special Party Packs.
“While we are eager to welcome everyone back to in-person events at the museum, we felt it would be best to take a safe and cautious approach this spring,” said Dayton Art Institute director and CEO Michael R. Roediger. “Building on the success of last year’s Virtual Oktoberfest fundraiser, our team has created what promises to be a unique and fun at-home event. You won’t want to miss this chance to sample some unique beverages and join us for an exclusive online party.”
The Party Packs go on sale today, Tuesday March 23, on the Dayton Art Institute’s website. Each Party Pack is $90 for museum members and $100 for non-members and includes Campo Viejo cava, Yulupa sparkling and Chloe prosecco; New Belgium Dominga Mimosa Sour and Deschutes Obsidian Stout; Press Seltzer and Vizzy Lemonade; one bag of turtle pecan sea salt gourmet popcorn from the American Classic Snack Company; and access to the online party on May 1.
Those who crave a bit more virtual indulgence can purchase an Upgraded VIP Party Pack that includes, in addition to the offerings in the regular Party Pack, a six-piece chocolate box from Winan’s Chocolates + Coffee; an additional bag of bourbon beer cheese gourmet popcorn from the American Classic Snack Company; and two cupcakes in a jar from Twist Cupcakery (pink Moscato & merlot red velvet). The Upgraded VIP Party Pack is $140 for museum members and $150 for non-members. Party Packs can be purchased only by those 21 and older.
Credit: The Dayton Art Institute
All the sales from the Party Packs will benefit operations at the Dayton Art Institute. The museum, which had been temporarily closed since November due to the coronavirus pandemic, reopened its galleries to the public on Friday, March 19.
The online party will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.
“I hope everyone will take the opportunity to sip and savor, while helping support the museum as we begin the difficult process of recovering from the financial impact of the pandemic,” Roediger said. “If you’re not a drinker, you can also go to the Pop, Fizz, Clink! page on our website, make an online donation to the event, and you will get access to the May 1st online party.”
These party packs can be purchased through Wednesday, April 14. Party Packs can be picked up on Saturday, May 1 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The tasting packs cannot be shipped. More information about the Party Pack pickup will be announced in April.
“The exclusive online party will include music, beer and wine-tasting presentations, and many other surprises,” Roediger said. “And of course, it only makes sense to include a ‘virtual tour’ of ‘POP’ Art in the museum’s collection, presented by our own chief curator and director of education, Dr. Jerry Smith. The tour will serve as a great tie-in to our upcoming special exhibition, ‘Changing Times: Art of the 1960s,’ which opens later in May.”
Currently, the DAI collection galleries are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Guests are required to wear facial coverings and to maintain proper social distancing while inside the museum.
Credit: The Dayton Art Institute
