RAISE A GLASS: Dayton Art Institute to offer virtual tasting fundraiser with sparkling wines, beer

All the sales from the Party Packs will benefit operations at the Dayton Art Institute. The museum, which had been temporarily closed since November due to the coronavirus pandemic, reopened its galleries to the public on Friday, March 19.

The online party will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

“I hope everyone will take the opportunity to sip and savor, while helping support the museum as we begin the difficult process of recovering from the financial impact of the pandemic,” Roediger said. “If you’re not a drinker, you can also go to the Pop, Fizz, Clink! page on our website, make an online donation to the event, and you will get access to the May 1st online party.”

These party packs can be purchased through Wednesday, April 14. Party Packs can be picked up on Saturday, May 1 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The tasting packs cannot be shipped. More information about the Party Pack pickup will be announced in April.

“The exclusive online party will include music, beer and wine-tasting presentations, and many other surprises,” Roediger said. “And of course, it only makes sense to include a ‘virtual tour’ of ‘POP’ Art in the museum’s collection, presented by our own chief curator and director of education, Dr. Jerry Smith. The tour will serve as a great tie-in to our upcoming special exhibition, ‘Changing Times: Art of the 1960s,’ which opens later in May.”

Currently, the DAI collection galleries are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Guests are required to wear facial coverings and to maintain proper social distancing while inside the museum.

The Dayton Art Institute's virtual tasting Party Packs will consist of sparkling wines, beer, seltzer and more surprises. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: The Dayton Art Institute Credit: The Dayton Art Institute

WANT TO GO?

What: Pop, Fizz, Clink!

Where: The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

When: Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

More info: Website | 937-223-4ART (4278)