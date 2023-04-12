Riverside Mexican restaurant changes name, offers same authentic taste

A Riverside restaurant formerly known as La Casa de Los Primos Mexican Restaurant has recently changed its name to El Gallo Cocina Mexicana, but continues to offer the same authentic taste.
Owner Jose Osnaya told Dayton.com the restaurant originally opened in January 2022. The decision to change names occurred in March after one of the previous partners stepped away.
The former name translated to The House of the Cousins in English and the new name translates to The Rooster Cooks. Osnaya explained his mom’s kitchen is decorated with roosters, so they thought this would be the perfect fit.
“Our restaurant is authentic,” Osnaya said. “We bring flavors from Michoacán, Mexico and Distrito Federal, Mexico because that’s where both of my parents are from, so they bring those flavors here.”
Growing up in Dayton, Osnaya recalled his parents always cooking authentic Mexican meals. He says the restaurant is a way for his family to share those recipes with the area.
“I think my favorite part so far is just introducing these foods to everyone out here,” Osnaya said. “I know there are a bunch of different (Mexican) restaurants out there, but each one has its own unique taste.”
Fan-favorites at El Gallo Cocina Mexicana include Arroz con Pollo (chicken with a bed of rice covered with white cheese sauce), Fajitas, or more authentic dishes including Mole con Pollo (a spicy chocolate sauce with chicken) and Chilli Rellenos (a stuffed poblano pepper in tomato sauce).
The restaurant is a true family affair. Osnaya’s dad serves as head chef and his mom assists in the kitchen but also focuses on serving. He said his sisters help as well.
Osnaya said connecting with their customers is important. If a customer is interested in a dish that’s not on the menu, they encourage them to ask, and if they have the ingredients, they will make it.
El Gallo Cocina Mexicana is planning to add delivery and alcoholic beverages in the future. Osnaya said a long-term goal is opening a second restaurant in the next four years.
Another project Osnaya is working on is a passport trail book featuring Mexican restaurants throughout the Dayton area. If a patron visits a restaurant on the list, they will receive a stamp and eventually win prizes. He said he hopes to release the passport to restaurants for guests to pick up beginning May 5.
El Gallo Cocina Mexicana, located at 4770 Airway Road, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dine-in and carryout. For more information, call 937-999-4655.
