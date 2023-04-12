Riverside Mexican restaurant changes name, offers same authentic taste

Growing up in Dayton, Osnaya recalled his parents always cooking authentic Mexican meals. He says the restaurant is a way for his family to share those recipes with the area.

“I think my favorite part so far is just introducing these foods to everyone out here,” Osnaya said. “I know there are a bunch of different (Mexican) restaurants out there, but each one has its own unique taste.”

Fan-favorites at El Gallo Cocina Mexicana include Arroz con Pollo (chicken with a bed of rice covered with white cheese sauce), Fajitas, or more authentic dishes including Mole con Pollo (a spicy chocolate sauce with chicken) and Chilli Rellenos (a stuffed poblano pepper in tomato sauce).

The restaurant is a true family affair. Osnaya’s dad serves as head chef and his mom assists in the kitchen but also focuses on serving. He said his sisters help as well.

Osnaya said connecting with their customers is important. If a customer is interested in a dish that’s not on the menu, they encourage them to ask, and if they have the ingredients, they will make it.

El Gallo Cocina Mexicana is planning to add delivery and alcoholic beverages in the future. Osnaya said a long-term goal is opening a second restaurant in the next four years.

Another project Osnaya is working on is a passport trail book featuring Mexican restaurants throughout the Dayton area. If a patron visits a restaurant on the list, they will receive a stamp and eventually win prizes. He said he hopes to release the passport to restaurants for guests to pick up beginning May 5.

El Gallo Cocina Mexicana, located at 4770 Airway Road, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dine-in and carryout. For more information, call 937-999-4655.