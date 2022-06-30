BreakingNews
Public Health release COVID vaccination schedule for young kids in Montgomery County
Roosters Beavercreek to open in July

A new Roosters restaurant, located at 2430 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, is expected to open in July.

