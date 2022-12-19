BreakingNews
Bengals win sixth straight game: Social media reacts
dayton-daily-news logo
X

SHOP LOCAL: Where to find last minute gifts in Dayton this holiday season

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
41 minutes ago

We are officially less than a week away from Christmas and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping just yet, we have ideas. Here’s a list of over 20 locally-owned businesses in downtown Dayton where you can find gifts and more:

ExploreBest of Dayton: Reader’s choices for unique shopping spots around the area

🎁2nd Street Market

Location: 600 E. Second Street in Dayton

Details: The market features a variety of growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants. Vendors are open Fridays through Sundays with anything from pottery and candles to jewelry and specialty chocolates.

For more information, visit www.metroparks.org or the market’s Facebook page.

📚Bonnett’s Book Store

Location: 502 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A bookstore featuring used books, movies, comics, back-issue magazines and more.

For more information, visit the book store’s Facebook page.

ExploreBrim on Fifth celebrates 10-year anniversary Saturday

👒Brim

Location: 464 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A hat and accessory store for men and women with a variety of styles and types. Customers can find flat brim hats, beanies, jewelry, bags and more.

For more information, visit www.brimonfifth.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👚Clash Dayton

Location: 521 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique featuring local artists, designers, vintage clothing and many one of a kind pieces.

For more information, visit www.clashdayton.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👜Eclectic Essentials

Location: 510 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A store selling an eclectic mix of handbags, art, jewelry, vintage antiques and more.

👗Feathers Vintage Clothing

Location: 440 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A vintage clothing store with vinyl records, sterling silver rings and more.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page.

Explore2 businesses join as one-stop shop for sustainability, ethical choices in downtown Dayton

🛍Grace Lane Boutique

Location: 133 E. Fourth Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique specializing in ethical, fair trade and sustainable brands. Customers can find tops, bottoms, dresses, shoes, accessories, home goods and more.

The boutique also has a spot at The Greene Town Center.

For more information, visit www.gracelaneboutique.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

♥Heart Mercantile

Location: 601 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique filled with clothing, home goods, local/homemade items, jewelry, Dayton-centric gifts and more.

For more information, visit www.heartmercantile.com or the boutiques Facebook or Instagram pages.

ExploreOregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu

🌿Luna Gifts & Botanicals

Location: 261 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

Details: A sister business of Heart Mercantile, Luna Gifts & Botanicals has succulents, paper goods, candles and other natural products.

For more information, visit www.lunadayton.shopsettings.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🧸Mikes Vintage Toys

Location: 508 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A vintage toy shop buying, selling and trading action figures, toys and other collectibles.

For more information, visit www.mikesvintagetoys.com or visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🐾Norman’s Pet Supply Co.

Location: 223 N. Main Street in Dayton

Details: Norman’s Pet Supply Co. features an inclusive supply of pet goods, a self-serve dog bathing station and more. Customers can find treats from small-batch companies, leashes, bandanas, toys, grooming products and a selection of quirky items like socks, stickers and greeting cards.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

ExploreNew pet supply store opens in downtown Dayton

🌿Now and Zen DIY Studio

Location: 121 E. Third Street in Dayton

Details: A studio specializing in do-it-yourself terrariums.

For more information, visit www.shopnowandzen.com or the studio’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🎶Omega Music

Location: 318 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: An independent record store with a variety of new releases and more.

For more information, visit www.omegamusicdayton.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

ExplorePink Moon Goods opens brick-and-mortar in Huffman District

💗Pink Moon Goods

Location: 2027 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods.

For more information, visit www.pinkmoongoods.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🌍Reduce & Reuse Refillery

Location: 133 E. Fourth Street in Dayton

Details: A low-waste sustainable refill station offering body care products and more is open within Grace Lane Boutique.

The refillery also has a spot in Maraluna by Pachamama Market at 2505 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood.

For more information, visit www.reducereuserefillery.com or the refillery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🎶Skeleton Dust Records

Location: 133 E. Third Street in Dayton

Details: The record shop has a curated and eclectic selection of vinyl, CDs and cassette tapes.

For more information, visit www.skeletondustrecords.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👟Sole Touchers

Location: 37 S. St. Clair Street in Dayton

Details: A new and used consignment shop that features buying, selling and trading of shoes.

For more information, visit www.soletouchers.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

ExploreBest of Dayton: How the 3 Best Boutique honorees are making shopping unique to our area

🛍The Entrepreneurs Shoppe

Location: 1109 W. Third Street in Dayton

Details: A retail store that houses 30 small businesses featuring clothing, accessories, cosmetics and more.

For more information, visit the shoppe’s Facebook page.

🪑The Iron Dog/Never Trend

Location: 504 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A furniture store filled with unique and vintage items.

For more information, visit The Iron Dog’s Instagram page or Never Trend’s Instagram page.

👗Theze Dealz

Location: 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive in Dayton

Details: A boutique offering a variety of donated, gently used women’s clothing with the majority priced less than $10.

For more information, visit www.thezedealz.com or the boutique’s Facebook page.

👕Vidia’s Closet

Location: 27 S. St. Clair Street in Dayton

Details: A boutique specializing in fashion forward style with an unique twist.

For more information, visit www.vidiascloset.com or the boutique’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

If you would like your business added to the list, email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Baked goods from Yellow Springs Baking Company now available at W...
2
Pizza restaurant to move into former Chicka Wing spot
3
Greek Street gives back: Here’s how you can help
4
Battle of the Burgers returns to TJ Chumps, winner will be featured on...
5
Final countdown: Saturday is last day for customers to buy treats at...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top