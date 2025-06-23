‘Shrek,’ ‘Matilda,’ FutureFest among shows to see across Dayton region in July

July 10-20, Epiphany Lutheran Church

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film, this 2008 Tony Award-winning musical tells a beloved story of adventure, friendship, identity, romance and self-worth. The tuneful songs by composer Jeanine Tesori (“Thoroughly Modern Millie,“ “Fun Home”) and David Lindsay-Abaire include “Story of My Life,” “I Know It’s Today,” “What’s Up, Duloc?” and “Freak Flag.” Directed by Aaron Brewer, the production stars TJ Montgomery as Shrek and Sophia Harvey as Princess Fiona.

How to go: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Tickets are $15-$18. Call 937-671-4951 or visit epiphanydayton.org.

Credit: RAY GEIGER Credit: RAY GEIGER

The Jungle Book, Beetlejuice Jr. and Hadestown: Teen Edition

July 10-20, Vandalia Youth Theatre

Vandalia Youth Theatre’s summer lineup consists of “The Jungle Book” (July 10-13 featuring students in grades 3-5), “Beetlejuice Jr.” (July 10-13 featuring students in grades 6-8) and “Hadestown: Teen Edition” (July 18-20 featuring students in grades 9-12). The organization’s mission is to inspire creativity, excellence and inclusivity in their presentations.

How to go: Performances are held at Northmont High School, 4916 National Road, Clayton. Tickets are $10-$16. For more information, visit vandaliayouththeatre.net.

FutureFest

July 18-20, Dayton Playhouse

Five previously unproduced plays written by playwrights from across the country will be presented as staged readings at the Playhouse’s annual, nationally-recognized festival of new works.

8 p.m. Friday: Hutchins Foster’s “The Art of Arson,” a family comedy. David Shough directs.

2 p.m. Saturday: Brent Alles’ “The Locke Inn,” a story of family centered around a bed and breakfast. Tim Rezash directs.

8 p.m. Saturday: Dominic Finocchiaro’s “Angel’s Share," an exploration of grief, love and family. Melissa Ertsgaard directs.

10 a.m. Sunday: Sopan Deb’s “The Good Name,” an examination of duty and cultural expectations, grief and forgiveness, and family. Jenna Gomes directs.

3 p.m. Sunday: Erik Gernand’s “Prayer Circle,” a timely story of a prayer group at a small country church that discovers their prayers have far greater consequences than any of them ever imagined. Matt Meier directs.

How to go: Festival passes are $100. Single tickets are $20 and will also be available at the door. Call 937-424-8477 or visit daytonplayhouse.com. The Playhouse is located at 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave.

Orchestrating Change

July 23, The NEON

Described as “informative, uplifting, sometimes humorous and empowering,” “Orchestrating Change” tells the story of Ronald Braunstein, a composer who was on the trajectory to becoming one of the world’s leading conductors until he made his diagnosis of bipolar disorder public and was shunned by the classical music community. “He decided to create the Me2/Orchestra for people living with mental illness and those who support them, with the mission of erasing mental health stigma one concert at a time,” organizers noted. “The film follows Braunstein and several of the musicians for two years, capturing their setbacks and their accomplishments, as they prepare for a major concert showcasing who they are and how far they’ve come on their journeys.”

How to go: A fundraiser and raffle will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by the film at 7:30 p.m. at The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. This screening is being presented by National Alliance on Mental Illness Montgomery County Ohio, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with mental illness and their families through support, education and advocacy. Tickets are $15. Call 937-222-7469 or visit neonmovies.com.

Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

July 25-August 3, Lebanon Theatre Company

William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin and Rebecca Feldman’s delightful 2005 musical comedy returns to the region under the direction of Rachel Brown. This witty, satirical, naughty and tender tale about six awkward spelling champions received the Tony Award for Sheinkin’s smart libretto, formulated from Feldman’s improvisational play “C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E” originally performed by the New York-based improvisational troupe The Farm. Finn (Tony-winning composer of “Falsettos”) brings their frustrations and hopes to the forefront with terrific character-specific songs such as “My Friend, the Dictionary,” “Pandemonium,” “I’m Not That Smart,” “Magic Foot,” “Woe is Me,” “The I Love You Song,” and the bouncy title tune.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Lebanon Theatre Company, 10 S. Mechanic St. Tickets are $22. Call 513-228-0932 or visit ltcplays.com.

Matilda: The Musical

Through August 10, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl, composer Tim Minchin and librettist Dennis Kelly’s acclaimed 2010 British musical tells the inspirational story of Matilda, a little girl with intelligence, wit and special powers. Born to abusive parents and coping with her school’s mean headmistress, Matilda finds reassurance in her relationship with her teacher Miss Honey, who recognizes her uniqueness. Songs include “Naughty,” “When I Grow Up,” “Revolting Children” and “My House.” Hazel Edwards and Alexandra Kiefaber share the title role.

How to go: Thursdays-Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $44-$80. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.