The Who plans historic return to Cincinnati

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: Pete Townshend (R) and Roger Daltrey of The Who perform on stage at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 24, 2009 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Credit: Bradley Kanaris

By , Dayton
Updated 14 minutes ago

Attention pinball wizards! Legendary rock band The Who will play TQL stadium in Cincinnati in “The Who Hits Back!” tour on Sunday, May 15.

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend are back touring the U.S. two years after their sold-out “Moving On!” tour. “The Who Hits Back!” tour will feature an orchestra and also serve as the first concert at the new TQL Stadium.

The Who was previously scheduled to perform a 2020 show in Cincinnati which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The May 15 show will mark the first time the band will be playing in the city since 11 lives were tragically lost as the concert crowd waited to get into The Who’s concert on Dec. 3, 1979. The Who will make a donation from the concert to the P.E.M. Memorial, the organization founded to honor friends and classmates that lost their lives at the concert, providing college scholarships for students at Finneytown High School.

The tour is expected to include The Who’s many classics as well as songs from their most recent album, “WHO.”

“Pete and I said we’d back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait two years for the privilege,” said Daltrey, in a release. “This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livlihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

Tickets for “The Who Hits Back!” North American tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. through SeatGeek.com. However, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning today, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m. The Who’s fan club presale starts Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 p.m.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

