The Who plans historic return to Cincinnati

Singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend are back touring the U.S. two years after their sold-out “Moving On!” tour. “The Who Hits Back!” tour will feature an orchestra and also serve as the first concert at the new TQL Stadium.

The Who was previously scheduled to perform a 2020 show in Cincinnati which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The May 15 show will mark the first time the band will be playing in the city since 11 lives were tragically lost as the concert crowd waited to get into The Who’s concert on Dec. 3, 1979. The Who will make a donation from the concert to the P.E.M. Memorial, the organization founded to honor friends and classmates that lost their lives at the concert, providing college scholarships for students at Finneytown High School.