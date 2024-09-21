Steinholding competition new at DAI’s Oktoberfest, world record is more than 21 minutes

By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
Dayton Art Institute’s popular Oktoberfest will be hosting a new competition at this year’s event.

Steinholding, known in German as Masskrugstemmen, is a traditional Bavarian competition where contestants hold a one-liter stein of beer in front of themselves.

Weighing around 5 pounds, the stein must be held by the handle, and the contestant’s arms must stay completely parallel to the ground. According to DAI’s partners for the event, the U.S. Steinholding Association, the world record for the competition is 21 minutes and 17 seconds.

However, the group explains how most first time contestants last either three to five minutes or one to three minutes, depending on gender.

DAI’s steinholding competition is open to all Oktoberfest guests age 21 or higher. Those interested must register beforehand online. Contestants will meet at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 29 at DAI’s main entrance, and the competition will be held at 2 p.m.

The competition will start with the women’s division, followed then by the men’s category.

Winners from each division will qualify to compete in the U.S. Steinholding Association Ohio State Championships, to be Oct. 12 at the Moerlein Lager House in Cincinnati.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest Steinholding Competition

When: Competition starts 2 p.m. Sept. 29; Oktoberfest is Sept. 27-29

Location: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton

More info: daytonartinstitute.org

