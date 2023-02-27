Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops now available at Dorothy Lane Market

The Dorothy Lane Market deal is the largest to date for Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, the release said.

The company was first established in 2010 as a storefront in Kettering followed by a booth at 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton.

In addition to the 2nd Street Market location, the company sells more than 300 ice pop flavors at festivals, sporting events, community gatherings local business and on the University of Dayton campus. The company also offers catering and delivery services.

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops are made in small batches using real, fresh ingredients at the company’s downtown Dayton location.

“We hope that our ice pops will bring joy to many in this newest offering,” Edwards said.

For more information about Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, visit www.sweetpsicepops.com or the company’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages.