Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops now available at Dorothy Lane Market

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, one of the Dayton area’s fastest-growing, family-owned businesses, is taking its frozen treats to the freezer cases of Dorothy Lane Market, according to a company press release.
“Sweet P’s is all about creating the best ice pop flavors using fresh and local ingredients, and doing so with love,” said Sweet P’s General Manager Danielle Edwards. “As we move into the grocery space, we are so excited to launch our four-packs of ice pops in Dorothy Lane Market, a company that truly holds the highest standards in the grocery industry and is a huge supporter of local brands and the community.”
Dorothy Lane Market customers can now buy four-packs of the company’s most popular ice pop flavors at all three locations: 2710 Far Hills Ave. in Dayton, 6177 Far Hills Ave. in Dayton and 740 N. Main St. in Springboro.
According to the release, flavors include Cookies and Cream, Blueberry Lavender, Strawberry, Orange Banana, Key Lime Pie, Strawberry Lemonade, Coffee Latte and Coconut Water with Exotic Fruit.
The Dorothy Lane Market deal is the largest to date for Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, the release said.
The company was first established in 2010 as a storefront in Kettering followed by a booth at 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton.
In addition to the 2nd Street Market location, the company sells more than 300 ice pop flavors at festivals, sporting events, community gatherings local business and on the University of Dayton campus. The company also offers catering and delivery services.
Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops are made in small batches using real, fresh ingredients at the company’s downtown Dayton location.
“We hope that our ice pops will bring joy to many in this newest offering,” Edwards said.
For more information about Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, visit www.sweetpsicepops.com or the company’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages.
