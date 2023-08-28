Taco & Nacho Fest winners announced

For the second year in a row Taco & Nacho Fest, held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Austin Landing, packed in crowds looking to celebrate some spicy southwestern dishes.

With more than 20 food vendors on hand there were plenty of different dishes to choose from.

Based on an entire day worth of dining, the judges and people have spoken and the nacho and taco results are in.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Smokin’ Inferno BBQ and Catering won People’s Choice for Best Taco. Rolling Indulgence took home People’s Choice for Best Nachos.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Smokin’ Inferno offered three different style tacos — Hawaiian Street Tacos made with smoked pork, homemade pineapple slaw topped with a sweet habanero sauce, Chicken Mango Chipotle Street Tacos, and Smoked Beef Street Tacos topped with chipotle sauce.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Rolling indulgence took home the top prize for nacho bragging rights not only from the crowd but the judges for their Nacho Mama’s Mac featuring a creamy taco mac and cheese loaded onto crispy ‘chos.

Other winners awarded by a panel of judges including this writer: 1776 Grill for their chicken bacon ranch “TacoDilla” for Best Taco thanks to a huge soft shell tortilla topped with cheese, seasoned chicken, bacon, lettuce and homemade ranch. At $6 a pop it was also probably the best value at the event; Most Creative Taco went to elé Cake Co. for their Honey Fried Chicken Tacos piled with thin slices of radish and pickles. The ingredients worked together well with a blend of sweet, salt and acid that makes for a welcome balance of flavors; and JA’s & Sweet-umms won for a tremendously good Strawberry Lemonade Tequila cake.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Other food vendors included: Batter Up Funnel Cakes; Chuy’s Tex-Mex; Condado Tacos; Dayton Barbecue Company; El Meson; Fatty Daddyz Sweet Treats; Gourmet Grub Shack; Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples; Kona Ice; Lilia’s Outside Cafe; Little Boijon Asian Cuisine; MAK Boba; Mickey’s Salsa Mexican Food; Mr. Boro’s Tavern; Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine; The Dayton BBQ Co; The Naughty Lobstah; The SmoQe House Victory Lane Pizza; and What The Taco.

Explore 5 summer festivals happening this holiday weekend across the Dayton region

“This is the second year for this popular event, and it continues to grow and draw people to it to celebrate these beloved dishes,” said Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “It’s great to see the restaurants getting creative and having fun with it.”

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.