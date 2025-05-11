Take Mom’s advice and go for a hike: Check out these interesting SW Ohio paths and trails within minutes of anywhere

I might or might not have set expectations too high at an unnamed local waterfall that was very different between early spring and the summer.

Here are some of my favorites and on my want-to-do list.

George Rogers Clark Park

Just west of Springfield, George Rogers Clark Park is a historic site with a lot to take in. Multiple trails offer different opportunities to for looping routes around the lake and a 300-year-old forest of beech and maple trees, with a waterfall in the north end. https://ntprd.org/george-rogers-clark-park/

Sugar Creek Park

In an environment where many things have been removed and or replaced, there’s something about a 580-year-old oak tree that puts the world in perspective. You can see that and a variety of other landscapes including tall grass prairie in Sugar Creek Park southeast of Dayton. https://www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/sugarcreek/

Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum

Located on the site of the former Snyder Park Golf Course in Springfiled, the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum combines the efforts fo the Ohio State University Extension and Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County. The results are demonstration, teaching and display gardens, as well as Victory Garden that produces fruits and vegetables to donate to the local community. https://ntprd.org/snyder-park/#1486322920016-4732a6f3-1199

Cox Arboretum

Whatever your interest or desire, Cox Arboretum provides a wealth of accessible opportunities. Check out the Conservation Corner, Bell Children’s Maze, Tree Tower and a variety of trails through gardens and stands of native plants and trees. Located south of Dayton just of of North Springboro Pike. https://www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/cox-arboretum/

Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve

Following 2 miles of the Little Miami State and Scenic River as it cuts a narrow canyon through bedrock near Clifton. Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve offers 268 acres of unique flora and fauna. Always noticeably cooler than much of the surrounding area, the north-facing slopes “provide a cool, moist environment for northern species including hemlock, red baneberry, Canada yew, arbor vitae and mountain maple,” according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website. https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property/clifton-gorge-state-nature-preserve

Twin Creek Park

Just west of I-75 and 20 minutes south of Dayton, Twin Creek Park offers an accessible wilderness experience. It includes mature forests, deep ravines, and a variety of fish and wildlife in one of the state’s cleanest waterways. The Twin Valley Trail offers 27 miles of pathways suitable for backpacking (with proper permits) to transport you outdoors. https://www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/twin-creek/

Have a favorite area trail or hike? Let me know, I’d love to check it out. Remember, like comedian Stephen Wright said, “everywhere is walking distance if you have the time.”

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.