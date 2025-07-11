Taste of Jamaica relocates from Dayton to Trotwood

Taste of Jamaica has relocated to 4570 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Taste of Jamaica has relocated to 4570 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
Taste of Jamaica, known for its oxtail and jerk chicken, has relocated to Salem Avenue after almost three years at 100 N. James H. McGee Blvd. near Rut’s in Dayton.

Qianya Sinclair, who owns the restaurant with her partner, Chris, started serving traditional Jamaican food to the Dayton/Trotwood community in Sept. 2017.

Qianya Sinclair, who owns the restaurant with her partner, Chris, started serving traditional Jamaican food to the Dayton/Trotwood community in Sept. 2017. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Sinclair, a 1997 Meadowdale High School graduate who went on to study marketing at Alabama A&M University, has always had that entrepreneurial spirit. She encouraged her partner to start cooking food because she thought “no one has ever had such good flavor around this city.”

“It was just like a one time thing just to kind of see what people in Dayton would say about Jamaican food,” Sinclair said. “From there, we started to get serious about it.”

Before moving to James H. McGee Boulevard, Taste of Jamaica was doing pop-ups at 4324 Salem Ave. for about four years.

Taste of Jamaica has relocated to 4570 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

“I love the Trotwood community,” Sinclair said. “It was really good to kind of come back here. They supported us while we were over here for those few years during the pandemic.”

With the move to the new space, customers can expect more events. Sinclair plans to continue reggae nights and paint parties, in addition to brunches and day parties.

She described the new space, which was previously Salem Avenue Chiropractic, as relaxed, casual and peaceful.

Taste of Jamaica has relocated to 4570 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Taste of Jamaica features a variety of dinners such as oxtail, jerk chicken, brown stew chicken, curry goat and jerk salmon. Each dinner comes with rice, peas and steamed cabbage.

Additional sides such as mac and cheese, sweet potato cornbread and plantains are available.

Sinclair said it takes a lot of preparation to make Jamaican food because it’s cooking from scratch every day.

“I always tell people Jamaican food is kind of like soul food in a way. It’s savory. Everybody thinks it’s all spicy, and it’s not spicy,” Sinclair said. “It’s flavors you’ve kind of already tasted before in your lifetime, but maybe just not on a regular basis.”

Taste of Jamaica has relocated to 4570 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

For example, she says their brown stew chicken is similar to a roast.

When asked what motivates them, she said it’s the customers.

“These guys have supported us come high or low, here or there,” Sinclair said. “I can’t give up. There’s people depending... on us to bring this food. They love us. They care about us, so that’s what keeps us going.”

MORE DETAILS

Taste of Jamaica is located at 4570 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. It’s in the strip right next to Thomas Funeral Home and across the street from Beauty Outlet.

The restaurant is open 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dine-in, carryout and delivery via DoorDash or Uber Eats.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page (@tasteofjamaica937).

