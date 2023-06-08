Taste of Northmont returns at new venue

The Taste of Northmont Food & Business Expo will return Thursday, June 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at a new venue.
The event will be held at the Melody Pool & Swim Club, located at 7331 Pleasant Plain Road in Clayton.
“We received lots of great feedback from the community and vendors with the updates we provided last year in making the event an all-inclusive taste and business expo,” said Angie Clifford, director of the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are continuously listening and making improvements to everything we do. We heard the need to move it back to an evening social and we are excited to be able to hold it at Melody Pool this year, which is a newer member of the Northmont Chamber.”
Last year marked the first time the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce combined The Taste and Business Expo into one event. Combining them allowed for more exposure for all participating businesses.
Food vendors at the event will include:
- Brookdale Senior Living - Shrimp kabobs, cole slaw, mac and cheese and brisket bruschetta
- The Cookieologist - A variety of fresh baked cookies
- JD’s Old Fashioned Custard - Frozen custard
- CB Cakes & More, LLC - A variety of breads and cakes
- Northmont Catering - Southwest chicken wraps, caprese skewers and chocolate mousse shooters
- Cafe 19 - Cold brew, lemonade, iced lattes, mini brownies and mini muffins
- Cypress Pointe Health Campus - Buffalo chicken sliders and BBQ pulled pork
- Cafe Terra Mediterranean Cuisine - Hummus, baba ganoush, gyro, rice, pita bread and baklava
- Huey Magoos Chicken Tenders - Chicken tenders
- La Fiesta - Pollo Cozumel, chicken or beef nachos and chicken or beef tacos
- Slide Thru - Philly cheesesteak sliders and Saratoga chips
- King Kold - Bacon cheddar burger and bratwurst
Tickets for the event are $20, which includes admission and 10 “food tickets” to use on samples from participating food vendors. Local businesses will also provide information, promotions and small goods for sale. Wine and beer will be available for purchase as well.
“We are excited to be able to open Melody up to the public for the Taste event this summer,” said owners Brent and Barb Fisher. “We have put a lot of improvements into the pool and now we have a chance to showcase it to non-members.”
Melody Pool & Swim Club is a private members-only swim club. The pool has been a part of the community since 1964.
If you would like to swim during the Taste of Northmont Food & Business Expo, it will cost $5 for non-members.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.northmontchamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page.
