The best donuts in the Dayton region: Where to find them for National Donut Day

• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop (268 N. Main St. in Centerville)

• Finalist: Stan the Donut Man (1441 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton)

• Finalist: Jim’s Donut Shop (122 E. National Road in Vandalia)

The winners of our 2025 Best of Dayton contest will be announced June 27. A special section will be published in the paper on June 29.

The first-ever National Donut Day was celebrated in Chicago in 1938 by The Salvation Army as a fundraiser to help those in need during The Great Depression.

According to the organization’s website, The Salvation Army has a long history with donuts. In 1917, The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies were sent to France to bring a light of hope and happiness to soldiers on the battlefield. Soldiers would stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat (donuts) baked by the Lassies, the website stated.