The Caroline restaurant in Troy closes temporarily due to positive COVID-19 test

The Caroline restaurant on the Troy Public Square in downtown Troy has closed temporarily due to a positive COVID-19 test, but it could reopen as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 14, the restaurant’s owners said on Facebook Monday.
“While the restaurant has continuously practiced safety protocols and extensive daily sanitation efforts, unfortunately due to a positive COVID-19 test, The Caroline will be closed Tuesday the 13th,” the owners wrote. “We have already been working with the Miami County Health Department (Monday) morning and have created a plan to move forward. We will be deep cleaning the restaurant over the next 2.5 days and have plans with approval to open Wednesday the 14th.”
“The health and safety of our customers and staff remain our top priority. As always thank you for your support as we get through this.”
Customers responded to the Facebook announcements with messages of support.
“Thanks for keeping things safe,” one commenter wrote. “So sorry you have to go through this. We love the Caroline!”
Three other establishments — Harrison’s Restaurant in Tipp City, The Wellington Grille in Beavercreek, and Warped Wing Brewing Company’s downtown Dayton tasting room and restaurant — have acknowledged on social media in recent days that they are dealing with similar situations.
There is no specific legal requirement in Ohio that mandates restaurant owners must disclose positive COVID-19 tests.
According to Responsible Restart Ohio protocols created by state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine to help keep the coronavirus pandemic in check, it is mandatory for bars and restaurants to “immediately isolate and seek medical care for any individual who develops symptoms while at work, contact the local health district about suspected cases or exposures, and shut down the area for deep sanitation if possible.”
The “recommended best practices” in such cases call upon a restaurant or bar to “work with the local health department to identify potentially infected or exposed individuals to help facilitate effective contact tracing/notifications; once testing is readily available, test all suspected infections or exposures; and following testing, contact the local health department to initiate appropriate care and tracing,” according to the Responsible Restart Ohio document.