The Caroline restaurant in Troy closes temporarily due to positive COVID-19 test

Three other establishments — Harrison’s Restaurant in Tipp City, The Wellington Grille in Beavercreek, and Warped Wing Brewing Company’s downtown Dayton tasting room and restaurant — have acknowledged on social media in recent days that they are dealing with similar situations.

There is no specific legal requirement in Ohio that mandates restaurant owners must disclose positive COVID-19 tests.

According to Responsible Restart Ohio protocols created by state health officials and Gov. Mike DeWine to help keep the coronavirus pandemic in check, it is mandatory for bars and restaurants to “immediately isolate and seek medical care for any individual who develops symptoms while at work, contact the local health district about suspected cases or exposures, and shut down the area for deep sanitation if possible.”

The “recommended best practices” in such cases call upon a restaurant or bar to “work with the local health department to identify potentially infected or exposed individuals to help facilitate effective contact tracing/notifications; once testing is readily available, test all suspected infections or exposures; and following testing, contact the local health department to initiate appropriate care and tracing,” according to the Responsible Restart Ohio document.