The Contemporary Dayton seeks new artist contributions

Artist prizes include:

The Lombard Prize Best in Show

The Mike Goheen Memorial Award

2026 Members Showcard Award

The schedule for this event is as follows:

Artwork Drop-off:

Thursday, Jan. 25 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Opening Reception: Friday, Feb. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Exhibition dates: Feb. 2 through Apr. 5.

The Co is also seeking artists for its 30th Annual Art Auction. Artists do not have to be members to participate in this exhibition. However, The Co will reserve the right to jury which pieces will make it into this exhibit unlike the “Open Member Show.” The Art Auction shares the same theme as the Open Members Show because pearl is the traditional gem for 30th anniversaries. Artists can also freely interpret this theme.

The schedule for this exhibition is as follows:

Artwork drop-off:

Thursday, Feb. 15 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb, 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Artist Acceptance Notifications: First week of March

Annual Art Auction: Apr. 26, 2024

Gallery hours:

Wednesday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Contemporary Dayton is located at 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton. For more information, visit codayton.org.