‘The grandest of grand opera’: More than 100 people in cast of ‘Aida’ at Schuster Center this weekend

“‘Aida’ is the grandest of grand opera,” said Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson, who stages the epic work. “When people think of what opera is this is what it is. It’s spectacle with a capital S.”

Set in ancient Egypt, the opera centers on the beautifully melodramatic love triangle between Aida, an Ethiopian princess enslaved in Egypt, Radamès, the Egyptian military commander who loves her, and Amneris, an Egyptian princess in love with Radamès. The opera explores themes of love, sacrifice and betrayal, culminating in a tragic ending.

“At its heart, it’s an intimate story of two women in love with the same man,” Clawson said. “It’s about the pull of love of your country and your heart’s desire.”

In order to deliver the required level of spectacle, DPAA acquired lavish sets designed by famous Argentinian opera director and designer Roberto Oswold, and the costumes were created by his longtime collaborator Aníbal Lápiz — both are provided by Opera Carolina. Also, with experience designing for over 400 productions at regional and international opera companies, Michael Baumgarten makes his Dayton Opera debut as lighting designer.

“Each scene evokes ancient Egypt with sculptural elements, including gilded friezes, statues and a colossal stone head reminiscent of effigies of Ramesses II,” Clawson said. “Our ‘Aida’ is a feast for both eye and ear. This visually stunning, immersive experience is everything you want in opera, providing the perfect escape.”

Soprano Laquita Mitchell will portray the title character. Mitchell has performed with San Francisco Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and Opéra Comique in Paris. Nathan Granner, a world-renowned leading tenor specializing in Contemporary Opera and late Bel-Canto repertoire, will portray Radames.

Mezzo-soprano Deborah Nansteel, a graduate of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, completes the love triangle as Amneris having previously performed with the Metropolitan Opera, the Lyric Opera of Chicago and New York Philharmonic.

In addition to a principal cast of eight singers, the score calls for nearly 50 Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra musicians in the pit, six onstage herald trumpets and additional musicians offstage. Keitaro Harada, music and artistic director designate of the Dayton Philharmonic, will conduct.

There will also be more than 50 choristers comprised of Dayton Opera and Stivers Chamber Choir members and more than 30 dancers from Dayton Ballet and Dayton Contemporary Dance choreographed by DCDC Associate Artistic Director Crystal Michelle.

“We have mammoth, huge scenes as well as a big chorus and the ‘Aida’ trumpets created for Verdi, for this opera, which are special instruments,” Clawson said. “We also have all the dancers of Dayton Ballet and DCDC and it’s amazing seeing them together. Crystal’s choreography is great storytelling.”

From the grandeur of the “Triumphal Scene” to the emotions driving the central love triangle, organizers are eager to bring “Aida” to Dayton with the opulence and care it deserves.

“You can feel the energy,” Clawson said. “Everyone’s excited. It’s going to be spectacular.”

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Opera’s “Aida”

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

When: April 4 and 6; 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $6-$159

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

FYI: “Aida” is sung in Italian with English surtitles.