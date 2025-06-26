The mission of K12/TEJAS is to inspire people to be imaginative, fulfilled through art

The K12/TEJAS mission is “to inspire people of all ages to imagine, learn and create art in a unique and encouraging environment.” This mission was developed to fulfill a community need to increase art accessibility for all Miami Valley residents, regardless of age, ability or ability to pay.

The nonprofit organization offers a wide array of programs such as Saturday Art Workshops and Summer Art Camps that are now in session. You can find out more about all of the programs and register for camp through the website at www.k12tejasgallery.org.

The Summer Art Camp sessions are for grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 and run until the last week in July. Classes are held Monday-Friday and include all types of art explorations such as painting, printmaking, ceramics, photography, and hot glass. Each Friday there’s an Art Party to share the work of the week with the students’ families and friends.

“For our Summer Camp program we use art materials and techniques used by professional artists that go beyond simple arts and crafts,” said Artist/Educator Rachel Lumley. “We want students to leave our camps with new art knowledge and projects that make them proud”.

K12/TEJAS operating income comes from a variety of sources — class registrations; individual donations; grants from foundations, corporations and government sources, the Annual Art Off Fundraiser, and donated supplies and materials.

“We often receive calls from community members wishing to donate unused art supplies, but we could also use more operational supplies,” said grants manager, Suzanne Mitolo.

Here’s what they need

Cleaning supplies

Large trash bags

Buckets

Paper towels

Rags or old towels

Toilet paper

Disinfectant spray

Dawn dish soap

Pencils

Sharpie markers

Hand sanitizer

Plastic bins

And for the two resident cats:

Cat litter

Wet cat food

Donations can be dropped off at 341 S. Jefferson (at the corner of Jefferson and Patterson streets) between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday-Friday. If you have a large number of items please call ahead at 937-461-5149.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.