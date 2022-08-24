dayton-daily-news logo
X

The Sugar Guild closes in Dayton

Combined ShapeCaption
The Sugar Guild, known for its wood-fired breakfast and brunch options, is closed on Wayne Avenue.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top