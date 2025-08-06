This week in Dayton arts: 4 key things to know

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Muse Machine presents a summer concert featuring current students and alumni.

“Dancing in the Moonlight,” slated Aug. 13 at the Victoria Theatre, will be a celebration of dance with songs and production numbers stemming from the past five decades. Selections will feature the music of Beyoncé, Leonard Bernstein and Paul McCartney to name only a few.

Organizers said the catalyst for this show came from Muse alumni who will be prominently showcased.

“A group of alumni dating back to our 1990s productions came forward with the idea of returning to Dayton to perform with Muse Machine again,” said producer Douglas Merk in a press statement. “We’ve been collaborating for months to develop parts of the show that will showcase their remarkable talents alongside amazing younger performers. Some of them have been performing on Broadway, touring, etc. There are emotional and wildly entertaining moments in store.”

Credit: FAYE SOMMER Credit: FAYE SOMMER

Participating alumni include Tyler Maynard, who grew up in New Carlisle and appeared in the original Broadway casts of “Mamma Mia!” and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” He also received a Theatre World Award and Drama Desk nomination for his outstanding, hilarious portrayal of Mark in “Altar Boyz.”

In a press statement, Maynard noted how grateful he was to have been a part of Muse Machine.

“The entire reason I decided to become an actor was because of Muse Machine and the people I met there,” said Maynard, a Tecumseh High School graduate whose dynamic Muse credits include the Scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz” and Bill Snibson in “Me and My Girl.” “The Victoria Theatre remains my favorite stage to perform on... It’s home!”

Muse Executive Director Ruth Reveal, an Oakwood High School graduate who offered a lovely portrayal of Miss Dorothy Brown in Muse’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” will also be a part of the alumni segment.

“It’s incredible to see this production take shape — it’s a true testament to the talents of our creative team and performers," Reveal said. “Reviving the summer concert after so many years is no small feat, and we’re deeply grateful to the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation for seeing our vision and providing essential support that encouraged others to follow.”

Over 100 Muse singers, dancers and musicians are expected to participate. Reveal noted how special it is for alumni and students to collaborate.

“There’s something so powerful about students sharing the stage with alumni,” she said. “The alumni bring a depth of perspective, and the students radiate energy and enthusiasm. This is a performance not to be missed!”

The concert is notably dedicated in memory of Lorna Dawes, former Muse executive director and passionate arts advocate who passed away in 2024.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $22-$81. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Muse Machine Summer Institute celebrated Ohio’s folk arts heritage

Last month, Muse Machine’s Summer Institute for Educators, accented with demonstrations of how to integrate a chosen art form into classroom curriculum, celebrated Southwest Ohio’s folk arts heritage.

Presented July 14-17, “Storytelling and the Folk Arts Spirit: The Roads That Lead Home” interweaved songs, dances, stories and artworks that created “opportunities to share ancestral knowledge and honor art forms across generations,” according to a press release.

Featured teaching artists included Omopé Carter Daboiku, Rick Good, Chris Westhoff and Beth Wright. The teaching artists shared the traditions and methods for creating various forms of folk art including music, dance, and storytelling. Additional guests included Neenah Ellis, Yetunde Rodriguez and Catherine Roma.

“Muse Machine is proud to celebrate the cultural heritage of Ohio communities and the many ways we express our journeys ‘home,’” said Ruth Reveal, Muse executive director in a press statement. “By inspiring teachers to lead with creativity, we help students find their voice and connect more deeply with the community around them.”

Local premiere of ‘She Dances’ to open Yellow Springs Film Festival

Rick Gomez and Steve Zahn’s dramatic comedy “She Dances” will open the Yellow Springs Film Festival Friday, Oct. 3.

“Forced to reconnect on the road to her final dance competition, a father (Steve Zahn) and daughter (Audrey Zahn) must confront their fractured relationship,” noted the film’s synopsis. “As they navigate a shared tragedy, the whirlwind of the ‘Young Miss Southeast Regional Dance Finals’ becomes the backdrop for their journey toward healing. ‘She Dances’ is a story about rediscovering family and finding yourself — about accepting what is, letting it shape you, and recognizing who you are through the memories of those you love most.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Gomez has been acting, writing and directing for over 30 years. After writing and directing “An Uncandid Portrait,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, he co-founded Macaroni Art Productions with Steve Zahn.

Audrey Zahn will participate in a Q&A following the screening. Ethan Hawke, Sonequa Martin-Green and Rosemarie DeWitt also appear in the film.

Additional festival programming will be announced later in August.

How to go: 8 p.m. Friday at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College, 920 Corry Street, Yellow Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit Eventbrite. For more information about the festival, visit ysfilmfest.com.

Entertaining ‘Little Shop’ in Springfield

The John Legend Theater in Springfield produced a very entertaining staging of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors” Aug. 1-2.

Lots of laughs fueled director Troy Berry’s breezy presentation, but a core trio was particularly magnetic. Brady Castillo (Seymour Krelborn), Chloe K. Terrey (Audrey) and Jeremy Moeller (Orin Scrivello) delivered to the hilt. Castillo’s endearing persona and energetic physicality, Terrey’s comedic instincts and terrific vocals (“Somewhere That’s Green” captivated with beautiful yearning), and Moeller’s unflinching, unnerving ability to showcase Orin’s abusive nature opposite Terrey greatly accented the action.

In addition to Antwan Terrell’s sassy Voice of the Plant (Audrey II), featured performers include Vance Hagenbuch (Crystal), Adelaide Powell (Ronnette), Jacqueline Grayson (Chiffon), Steve Morgenstern (Mr. Mushnick), Keith Board (The Plant) and Anthony Reed in a variety of roles.

Berry’s artistic team includes the aforementioned Castillo as choreographer along with producer/sound designer Jason Hanrahan, lighting designer Bailey Compston, costume designer Jessi Jeske, properties designer Brad Boyer, scenic designer Andy Moore and music director Valerie Buckley.