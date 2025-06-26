This week in Dayton arts: 5 key things to know

William Shakespeare’s powerful “Macbeth” comes alive with an impressive mastery of language and atmospheric drive as performed by Gem City Groundlings, Dayton’s newest professional troupe.

Condensed to under two hours, this riveting, physical production, which opened June 19 in the Experimental Theatre of the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, is sleekly directed with nuance and vigor by Melissa Ertsgaard. It specifically benefits from effective doubling among the actors, most notably alums of the Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy in Washington, D.C. Devotees of the Bard and curious newbies alike will appreciate the communicative expertise occurring throughout this fascinating tale of ambition, betrayal, guilt, paranoia, power, politics, murder and marital dysfunction.

In the titular role, handsome Andrew Mitakides, who co-founded the company with his wife, Riki Mitakides, dials back lofty stuffiness to lean into understatedly brooding naturalism. In addition to filling his monologues with inquisitive intrigue, his charming, cunning approach is multifaceted, particularly whenever Macbeth’s confident, authoritative swagger dissolves into distraught uncertainty and haunted terror (Ertsgaard’s cocktail party staging of the arrival of Banquo’s ghost makes great use of the Experimental Theatre space).

As the conniving Lady Macbeth, the marvelous Bess Kaye is in total lockstep with Mitakides, ensuring her character’s aims are equally ambitious yet smarter. Kaye’s razor sharp delivery of Lady Macbeth’s legendary pep talk is flawlessly relatable (“but screw your courage to the sticking place and we’ll not fail”) and she also lends a sort of chilling glee to the acknowledgement of the Macbeths royal ascension as the duo is fashionably dressed in costumer Cydnie Hampton’s regal red coats.

Purposeful intentionality extends to Jon Beal, Caitlin Deer and Clint Blakely as the spooky, prophesying Witches (Beal is also a dynamic Macduff), Jenna Hochkammer as valiant Banquo/Lady Macduff, Courtney Collinsworth as Lennox, Reed Meeker as Malcolm/Second Murderer, Ryan Hester as Ross/Porter, Tanner Brown as First Murderer, Dave Williamson as Duncan/Doctor/Siward, Aeson Liddic as Fleance/Young Siward, Olivia Jones as Gentlewoman/Servant, and Anna Lee Herder and Charlotte Wells as Macduff’s children. Connor Veal’s evocative lighting and Sarah Theewis’ sound design are also noteworthy.

Gem City Groundlings plans to return in September with Keith Ruff’s two-person drama “A Steady Rain” but their Shakespearean debut is already cause for celebration.

How to go: Performances continue through June 28 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way. The Levitt performances are free. The Glass Center performances are priced at $15-$25, however, there is a pay what you can option for the Saturday matinee. gemcitygroundlings.com.

Beavercreek Community Theatre’s ‘Understudy’ charms

Kenwood native Theresa Rebeck’s one-act backstage comedy “The Understudy,” a lightweight look at show business and relationships centered around the Broadway premiere of Franz Kafka’s undiscovered masterpiece, is a humorous, good-hearted affair at Beavercreek Community Theatre.

Under the steady direction of Debra Kent, a very talented and compatible trio embody their roles with skilled precision. Brandon Shockey, at his conversational best, brings physical comedy and genuine earnestness to his portrayal of Harry, an actor still yearning to break through. The authoritative, smooth Zach Katris, suavely dressed in black courtesy of costumer Mary Mathieu, is the epitome of a mid-level Hollywood action star longing to rise to the next phase of acclaim and legitimacy (think Brendan Fraser before his Oscar-winning portrayal in “The Whale”). Kelli Locker is wonderfully caught in the middle as the exasperated Roxanne, the dutiful stage manager Harry broke up with shortly before their wedding.

“The Understudy” is another pleasant reminder that we have more in common with one another than we assume, especially when you extend opportunities for forgiveness, grace and the joy of dance.

How to go: Performances continue through June 29 at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd. $18-$20. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

Dayton represented at National High School Musical Theatre Awards

Kudos to 2025 Kettering Fairmont High School graduate Lynn Dauterman and Oakwood High School rising senior Griffin Greear for their appearances at the Jimmy Awards (National High School Musical Theatre Awards) that happened June 23 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre, the home of “Disney’s The Lion King.”

Representing the Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards, Dauterman and Greear were among 110 students across the country who competed in the 16th annual event. Dauterman, who will attend Bowling Green State University in the fall, was selected to perform in the Group 2 showcase, prominently highlighting her portrayal of Madame Thenardier in “Les Misérables: School Edition.” Greear was spotlighted in the rousing opening number and energetic “Ready to Rise” ensemble number.

Broadway producer with ties to Dayton wins 14th Tony Award

Heni Koenigsberg, a Cincinnati native who grew up in Dayton and attended Wright State University, won her 14th Tony Award June 8 as co-producer of the splendid Broadway revival of “Sunset Boulevard.”

Having worked as a special effects make-up artist for film and video, Koenigsberg turned her attention to producing roughly more than 15 years ago. She has received Tonys for co-producing such terrific, critically acclaimed productions as “Stereophonic,” “Leopoldstadt,” “The Lehman Trilogy,” “Company,” “Hadestown,” “The Inheritance,” “Hello, Dolly!,” and “A Raisin in the Sun” to name a few.

“A project has to speak to me and also make financial sense,” said Koenigsberg regarding her desire to produce. “I will not ask people to back something I don’t believe in. And when you add the right script, cast, director and, if it’s a musical, the right score — that’s what gets me."

‘Living Color’ group art exhibition at Ed Dixon Gallery

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery presents regional artists in a group exhibition titled “Living Color” continuing through July 11.

Curated by Dixon, this celebration of color and the vibrancy of life features 12 artists from the Dayton, Middletown, Cincinnati and Columbus areas.

“Showcasing our talented, local artists is one of the gallery’s missions and what better way to do that than a show full of color and life?” Dixon said in a press statement.

Artwork styles range from portrait, floral and wildlife to abstract paintings. Also expect mediums of glass, found objects, acrylic, oil, photography and mixed media.

“The exhibition will have something for everyone and will be a real challenge for me to install but ultimately will present a great viewing experience for visitors to the gallery,” Dixon said.

Exhibiting artists include: Daytonians Shon Curtis, Ron Rollins, Evelyn “Hadeev” Hargrove, Alisa H. Workman, Tobi Ewing, Hadley Rodebeck, Hyacinth Paul and Zuri Ali; Michael Surber of Middletown; April Sunami of Columbus; Cedric Michael Cox of Cincinnati; and the late Julio Antonio Pino Varens of Cuba.

For more information, visit shop.eadgallery.com. The gallery is located at 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton.