This week in Dayton arts: 5 key things to know

Dr. Shabazz will discuss the life and legacy of her father, Malcolm X, who was born May 19, 1925 in Omaha, Neb. She has written five historical novels, served as project advisor for the PBS award-winning “Prince Among Slaves” documentary, and is currently producing a television series based on her latest publication, “The Awakening of Malcolm X.”

She is also chairperson of the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center Board of Trustees.

“In her work to preserve the legacy of her parents, she has dedicated herself to institution-building and intergenerational leadership development with the tenants of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” according to the Dayton Metro Library’s website.

A book signing will follow after the event. For more information, visit daytonmetrolibrary.org.

Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame seeks nominations

The Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for its 2025 induction.

The Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame was created to honor local theatre artists and patrons of the arts whose life-long participation, innovation and creativity have influenced the Dayton arts culture.

Anyone wishing nominate someone (including himself or herself) for consideration is required to submit a letter of nomination outlining the actions, influences and impact noted above. Nominations need to be accompanied by two supporting letters.

Deadline is Sunday, June 15. Email submissions to Kerry Simpson at xander395@gmail.com.

‘PAW Patrol Live! A Mighty Adventure’ coming to Nutter Center

“PAW Patrol Live! A Mighty Adventure” will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 9-10 at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col Glenn Hwy., Dayton.

This all-new live stage show picks up where the hit film “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” left off, promising a high-stakes super-powered adventure for fans of all ages. The show is based on the top rated animated preschool series “PAW Patrol,” airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

“Audiences will join the ‘PAW-some’ pack in Adventure City and witness the pups charged up like never before, as they work together to super-save the day,” according to press notes. “With heroic action, catchy tunes, and ‘bark-loads’ of interactive fun, this electrifying new experience is sure to leave tails wagging and audiences cheering!”

“A Mighty Adventure” marks the fourth “PAW Patrol Live!” touring production. Since its debut in 2016, “PAW Patrol Live!” shows have been seen by 7 million people in more than 50.

Tickets for both performances start at $29 and go on sale May 16. In addition a limited number of V.I.P. Meet & Greet Experience tickets are available, starting at $125. The VIP Meet & Greet Experience includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 and up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Tickets are available at the Nutter Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com or pawpatrollive.com.

For more information visit pawpatrollive.com. Follow ”PAW Patrol Live!" on Facebook and Instagram at @pawpatrollive, and #pawpatrollive.

Little Art Theatre ‘Stroll the Set’ fundraiser/auction

The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs is gearing up for its centennial anniversary in 2029 with a series of special events beginning with “Stroll the Set,” an arts fundraiser happening from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 22.

Hosted at Duo Home and Itinerant Studio at 149 West Jefferson Street in Springfield, “Stroll the Set” will honor “96 years of movie magic while previewing the theatre’s bold vision for the next century,” according to organizers.

Guests will have the opportunity to view and bid on artwork and props from film and television sets, including “Trainwreck,” “This Is Us” and “Allegiance.”

Tickets are $75 and include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds from both ticket and art sales will directly benefit the Second Century Campaign, which aims “to revitalize the theatre’s façade, install a new marquee, and fund infrastructure improvements to ensure continued accessibility and vibrancy for years to come.”

“‘Stroll the Set’ is just the beginning,” said Connie O’Brien, board chair of the Little Art Theatre in a press statement. “We’re excited to build on the legacy of this special place while advancing our mission to educate, inspire, and connect the community through film and the arts.”

The Second Century Campaign has notably received a $100,000 donation from the Plex Theatre of Dreams.

For more information, visit littleart.com or call 937-767-7671.

Miami East High School Symphonic Choir receives superior rating at state contest

The Miami East High School Symphonic Choir recently performed at the OMEA South Central State Large Group Adjudicated Event and earned a Superior rating in OMEA Class A.

The OMEA adjudication system evaluates ensembles on a five-tier Roman numeral scale, with a Superior (I) being the highest honor, representing excellence in performance and musicianship. Each choir’s final rating is determined by an average of scores from three stage adjudicators and one sight-reading adjudicator.

The choir performed “The Seal Lullaby” by Eric Whitacre, “Ave Verum Corpus” by William Byrd and “Ride On, King Jesus” by Howard Helvey.

The contest was May 2-3 at Gahanna Middle School West. Miami East earned the right to advance to the state level after earning a Superior rating at the OMEA District XI Large Group Contest held March 7 at Bellefontaine High School. The choir was rehearsed and prepared by Omar Lozano and Melissa Lozano. Melissa Lozano accompanied the ensemble.

The choir is also slated to join the Texas Tenors Dec. 6 at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy.

