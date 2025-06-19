This week in Dayton arts: 6 key things to know

A world premiere musical, a collegiate regional premiere play and a gender reimagining of a classic musical are among the offerings in Wright State University’s 2025-2026 theater season.

The lineup consists of: Ken Ludwig’s comedy/mystery “The Game’s Afoot” (Sept. 26-Oct. 5 in the Festival Playhouse, directed by Josh Aaron McCabe); Jordan Tannahill’s drama “Concord Floral” (Oct. 24-Nov. 22 in the Herbst Studio Theatre, directed by guest director Gina Handy Minyard, artistic director of Magnolia Theatre Company); Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy’s Tony-nominated musical comedy “The Wedding Singer” (Nov. 14-23 in the Festival Playhouse, directed by Jamie Cordes); Ronve O’Daniel and Cris Eli Blak’s world premiere musical “Only In New York” (Feb. 21-March 2, 2026 in the Herbst Studio Theatre, directed by WSU Artistic Director Marya Spring Cordes); the collegiate regional premiere of Alan Bennett’s Tony-winning British comedy “The History Boys” (Feb. 21-March 1, 2026 in the Festival Playhouse, directed by guest director Jason Podplesky); and Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone’s Tony-winning musical “1776” (March 26-April 5, 2026 in the Festival Playhouse, directed by Greg Hellems and featuring an all-female cast).

Credit: Erin Pence Credit: Erin Pence

In addition Wright State University Dance Ensemble’s Spring Dance Concert will take place April 23-26, 2026 in the Festival Playhouse. The concert will feature the work of Wright State’s faculty Gina Walther (head of Dance), Ashley Pabst (choreographer of “The Wedding Singer”), guest artists and members of Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company II.

In related news, Wright State Theatre is collaborating with the Human Race Theatre Company on the Human Race’s April 2026 production of Noel Coward’s classic comedy “Hay Fever.” In honor of the long partnership between Wright State and the Human Race, WSU Theatre season subscribers will have exclusive access to discounted and early access tickets to see this professional production featuring several School of Fine and Performing Arts students on stage in roles.

Season tickets and any add-on tickets to season subscriptions can be purchased starting in July through the WSU Box Office at 937-775-2500 or visit wright.edu/theatre.

Young at Heart Players present charming ‘Women’

Young at Heart Players, Dayton’s senior theater troupe, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a charming production of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten’s comedy “The Wild Women of Winedale.”

Co-directed by Annie and Fran Pesch, this lighthearted experience carries forth themes of living life to the fullest, embracing adventure and truly cherishing the bonds of friendship. The play also addresses ageism, downsizing, yard sales, domestic abuse and online dating among other topics.

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

The humorous trio of Kerry Simpson (Fanny Wild Cantrelle), Becky Howard (Willa Wild) and Pam McGinnis (Johnnie Faye “Jef” Wild) establish a wonderful sisterhood that feels genuine and relatable. Barbara Jorgensen (Doreen Whitman), Adee McFarland (Betty Dunlap), Gayle Smith (Glenda Bates), Jackie Pfeifer (Flo Hudson), Kathy Campbell (Nora Griffin) and Gail Andrews Turner (Edith Macklin) complete the cast as a variety of women discussing defining moments in their lives through a series of monologues.

Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through June 22 at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Avenue. For tickets or more information, visit youngatheartplayers.com.

Commendable principals anchor Brookville’s ‘Hunchback’

Brookville Community Theatre’s production of Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz and Peter Parnell’s tuneful, dark musical “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” based on the Victor Hugo novel and Disney film of the same name, is commendably anchored under the direction of James Nelson.

The vocally strong trio of Mark Van Luvender (Quasimodo), Kendal Garrett (Dom Claude Frollo) and Mary Tarkany (Esmeralda) deliver impactful performances that fuel the material’s emotional potency. Van Luvender, at his endearing best and going for every note throughout, particularly delivers a heartfelt rendition of “Out There.” The chillingly authoritative Garrett, typically known for comedic roles, is a revelation as Quasimodo’s cruel, pious uncle with an unhealthy obsession with Esmeralda (his stellar rendition of “Hellfire” is dramatically bathed in red courtesy of lighting designer Matt Robbins). Tarkany brings meaningful sincerity to her lovely rendition of the gorgeous ballad “God Help the Outcasts.”

The production, featuring notable supporting work from Tyler Rigg (Captain Phoebus De Martin), Parker Williams (Clopin Trouillefou) and Cooper Fulwiler (Jehan Frollo among others), continues at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 29 at Brookville Community Theatre, 770 Arlington Road. For tickets or more information, visit thebct.org.

Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg presents ‘Footloose’

Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg (CPAM) will present “Footloose the Musical” June 20-22 at Carlisle High School, 250 Jamaica Road.

This tuneful story about a dance-happy outcast who changes a small farming town includes such numbers as “Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear it For the Boy,” “Almost Paradise” and the Oscar-nominated title song.

The production is comprised of 27 students in grades seven through 12 representing eight school districts from across the Dayton region.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. For tickets or more information, visit cpamburg.com/tickets.

Cincinnati natives Isaac Selya and Maureen Hickey Haitch join DPAA as staff conductors for 2025–26 season

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) has announced the appointment of two staff conductors for the 2025–26 season. These appointments follow the retirement of longtime conductor Patrick Reynolds who will conclude his tenure with the organization on June 30 after 25 years of service.

Isaac Selya joins DPAA as interim staff conductor, serving as cover conductor for Dayton Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada. Selya is currently the music director of the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic and thefFounder and artistic director of Queen City Opera in Cincinnati.

In addition to his responsibilities supporting Harada and guest conductors, Selya will lead the Dayton Philharmonic in several performances throughout the season as principal conductor including “The Nutcracker” and “Sleeping Beauty.”

“As I begin my first season as music and artistic director of the Dayton Philharmonic, I am truly thankful to be joined by a fabulous colleague, Maestro Selya, who will serve as our staff conductor for 2025–2026," said Harada in a press release. “In addition to assisting me and our guest conductors, Maestro Selya will take the podium for many of the DPAA’s important programs. I have had the pleasure of knowing him for many years, and his ability to share the love of music is simply infectious. I have no doubt that the orchestra will enjoy making music with him, and I am certain our fans will be excited to see him on stage.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

While Selya serves as interim staff conductor, DPAA will conduct a national search for a long-term assistant or associate conductor.

DPAA also announced the appointment of Maestra Maureen Hickey Haitch as conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (DPYO). Haitch has served as conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Strings since July 1, 2024, and in the upcoming season, she expands her role to lead both the Youth Strings and the DPYO. Outside of her work with DPAA, Haitch serves as cover conductor for the Cincinnati Community Orchestra.

WYSO seeks participants for StoryCorps interviews

WYSO is one of only four stations across the country chosen for this year’s One Small Step project, an annual effort by StoryCorps to bring our country together one conversation at a time.

WYSO and the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices will facilitate conversations between strangers with differing backgrounds and views — not to talk about politics but to get to know each other as people. These conversations, with participant permission, will then be broadcast and archived at the Library of Congress.

Will Davis, director of the Eichelberger Center, is proud that WYSO has been selected for this year’s project. “But,” he notes in his press statement, “the greatest privilege is being able to help foster meaningful, respectful conversations, especially in a time when such dialogue is hard to come by.”

Anyone who wants to be part of this project can apply to be matched for a conversation on WYSO’s One Small Step web page at wyso.org/onesmallstep.

“Our hope is that One Small Step will convince each of us to listen to people with whom we disagree and to have the courage to see the humanity in others,” said Dave Isay, StoryCorps founder and president, in a press release.