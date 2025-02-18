This weekend, more than 250 volunteers will serve up pancakes to raise money for food banks, pantries

Now, 35 years later, the event has become a beloved annual tradition with dozens of churches and service organizations involved. On Sunday, Feb. 23, an estimated 4,000 guests will chow down on pancakes and sausage in an effort to help those less fortunate.

“The uncertainty about the future is greater today than when we started 34 years ago,” Venkayya said. “Nowadays we don’t even know who could be standing in the lines for food and shelter. It might be someone who had a good job a year ago.”

Thirty-five years of caring creates some wonderful memories. I remember going from business to business and church to church to promote the pancake brunch,” Venkayya said. “We had the support of so many friends and personalities, such as Martin Sheen, Dale Hoffman, Kim Farris, Bucks Braun and Jim Bucher and so many others that helped kick start our 35-year endeavor to help the needy.”

Many new brunch sites have been added and the hope this year is to raise $15,000 for local emergency hunger and housing coalitions. In addition to Montgomery County and the City of Dayton, Greene, Preble and Clark counties are also involved. Sites in Cincinnati and Springfield are also participating with money from ticket sales going back to the county in which they were raised.

Venkayya said the “Day of Caring” committee is now focused on increasing volunteers, especially younger people. More than 1,000 volunteers help out. During the past 35 years, the project has received about $1 million of in-kind donations — from paper napkins and coffee to orange juice and plastic utensils.

Though most sites offer the traditional sausage and eggs along with the pancakes, organizations are welcome to add their own specialties. Some sites include fresh fruit, or an omelet bar. All sites will have carry-out available.

“Each site has its own personality,” added Steve Pax, Day of Caring Foundation trustee. “It’s good food with good friends for a great cause.”

Venkayya, who has been honored as a Woman of Influence by the YWCA, is hoping to expand her idea to Columbus and Cleveland as well as Michigan in the next 5 years. She’s happy to report that during the years, 10,000 volunteers have contributed $850,000 to agencies ranging from The Foodbank and Habitat for Humanity to Green County Mobile Meals and St. Vincent De Paul.

Cost of the brunch is $7 for an adult, $5 for seniors and children. A complete list of brunch sites and the times they will operate can be found at the Day of Caring 365 website: www.dayofcaring365.org. For more information, call 937-931-2850.

Hygiene items needed

More recently, the organization established the Simply Essential Hygiene Pantry and changed its name to Day of Caring 365 to reflect the organization’s commitment to serving the needy 365 days a year. The hygiene pantry provides local pantries and shelters with basic items that cannot be purchased with food stamps.

“Roberta Shiverdecker was a driving force in growing and establishing the pantry,” said Steve Pax, Day of Caring Foundation Trustee. “Sadly, Roberta passed away suddenly in August of 2018. It seemed fitting that we re-named the pantry Roberta’s Simply Essential Hygiene Pantry.”

This year patrons are asked to bring a personal hygiene product to the Day of Caring Pancake Brunch. Collection boxes will be available at each site.

Items most needed include:

Travel size shampoo & normal size shampoo

Travel size toothpaste & regular size toothpaste

Toothbrushes – adult & child

Regular size bars of soap

Men & women’s deodorant

Men & women’s razors

Shaving cream

Wash cloths

Feminine products

Email robertaspantry@gmail.com for more information on how to donate or help the Roberta’s Pantry.

You can also donate items to the pantry throughout the year at WesBanco bank located at 1243 North Fairfield Road, Dayton, OH 45432.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.