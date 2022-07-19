Three arts groups receive major grants from Miriam Rosenthal Foundation

The Human Race Theatre Company has been awarded a $25,000 grant to help underwrite its reemerging program “Engage Onstage.” The program has three primary components: engagement with Daybreak Dayton, OneFifteen and Military Veteran Programs providing opportunities for program participants to attend performances, learn about theatre, build additional skills of empathy and listening and provide an opportunity to tell their stories; a renewed commitment to diversity and inclusion in programming, audience development, staff and board recruitment and the participation of families; and a commitment to people with special needs.

The Human Race Theatre Company's 2022 production of "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help." PHOTO BY SCOTT J. KIMMINS

Three productions of the Human Race’s 2022-2023 season, the first under the direction of new artistic director Emily N. Wells, will provide the primary focus for Engage Onstage.

In related news, the Foundation is seeking new Board members. A Board of community volunteers oversees the Foundation’s operations, including investments, grant policies and research, and community support.

“Because the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation was established by area citizens with a dual purpose of serving the needs of the arts and the Dayton community at large, we seek members who are active within our local community and who love and attend performances of those organizations supported by the Foundation,” explained Richard McCauley, Board Chairman, in a release.

The Foundation welcomes expressions of interest in serving on the Board and nominations of others who would be valuable members of the Board. Direct inquiries by e-mail to McCauley at richard.mccauley1@frontier.com.

For more information about the Miriam Rosenthal Foundation, Dayton’s only foundation dedicated solely to the arts, visit miriamrosenthalfoundation.org.