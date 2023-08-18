Tipp City cafe described as ‘best-kept secret in Ohio’

What to Know
By
1 hour ago
X

Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City was featured on a travel and culture website highlighting hidden gems, little known attractions and natural wonders across the United States.

“Just north of Dayton, Coldwater Cafe is an American restaurant with a robust menu of new and old classics; and indeed, just like the vaults that once held valuable contents within its walls, it’s a hidden gem that might be the best-kept secret in Ohio,” wrote Sarah McCosham, a travel writer for OnlyInYourState in an article published Aug. 16.

The restaurant is housed in a former bank building and serves lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

ExploreWhat’s new at 2nd Street Market in Dayton? Several vendors

“Of course, while the inside of this Dayton restaurant is wonderfully cozy and wholly unique, its outdoor patio wins customers over, providing an impossibly charming al fresco dining experience,” McCosham noted.

She described the food as “a work of visual, edible art.”

“The restaurant earns high marks for its dinner entrees; this meal is a multi-course affair with premium offerings such as filet mignon and oven-roasted duck,” McCosham wrote. “Of course, lunch is equally noteworthy; with a robust menu of delicious classics such as burgers, deluxe salads, street tacos, and sandwiches, you’ll face quite the delicious dining dilemma! My advice? Go with the Fried Green Tomato Grilled Cheese, a fan favorite worth writing home about.”

ExploreCrafted & Cured to host first pairing event in Troy

From fine dining and farm-to-table restaurants to beloved pizza chains and longstanding diners, McCosham said foodies have lots to celebrate in Ohio.

For more information about Coldwater Cafe, located at 19 E. Main St., visit www.coldwatercafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
3 Dayton-area coffee shops release new merch
2
STAGE NOTES: Female-driven Magnolia Theatre Company returns for 2023-24...
3
National anthem tryouts open for UD’s 2023-24 season
4
What’s new at 2nd Street Market in Dayton? Several vendors
5
Xenia couple starts ice cream truck: ‘This is something we want to do...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top