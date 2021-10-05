TODAY: Single tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at Schuster Center go on sale

If you are buying your tickets online, you will be placed in a virtual purchase queue at 10 a.m. If you are on the website prior to 10 a.m., you will be placed in a virtual waiting room and then randomly placed into the virtual purchase queue at 10 a.m. If you go to the website after 10 a.m., you will be given the next available space in the queue after those in the waiting room have been placed in the queue. Once it is your turn and you have secured tickets in your shopping cart, you will have 10 minutes to complete your transaction. There is an 8-ticket max per household. Be sure to have your password and credit card ready. But if you have trouble logging into your account, use the guest checkout.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” said “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller in a release. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Dayton engagement should be made through daytonlive.org.”