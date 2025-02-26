Top events in the Dayton region this weekend

When: March 1-2; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s winter concert will consist of four pieces created by women. DCDC Associate Artistic Director and Dancer Artist Qarrianne Blayr’s world premiere “Call(ing)” is a spiritual work concerning five women empowered by a higher calling. DCDC Dancer Artist Countess V. Winfrey restages her jazz-infused work “huMAN/NAture,” an exploration of humanity’s intertwining relationship with nature. Another world premiere stems from Winifred Harris, associate artistic director of the Denver-based Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. Members of the South Chicago Dance Theatre, directed by DCDC2 alumna Kia Smith, are also in the lineup as featured guests.

Cost: $9-$88

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org/dcdc

2. “Peter Pan”

When: Through March 2; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: A new adaptation of this classic family-friendly musical features such tunes as “I Gotta Crow,” “I’m Flying,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.”

Cost: $34-$149

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

3. Oscar Party at The Neon

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 2

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Neon’s annual celebration of the Oscars on the big screen features a chance to win great prizes.

Cost: Free

More info: neonmovies.com

4.Diamond Rio

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 1

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Originating as The Tennessee River Boys in the ‘80s, Diamond Rio has sold nearly seven million albums, surpassed over one billion global streams, charted 20 Top 10 singles, 15 Top 5 singles, and seven No. 1 singles. Their instrumental tracks “Big,” “Appalachian Dream” and “Poultry Promenade” received Grammy nominations for Best Country Instrumental Performance.

Cost: $35-$95

More info: 937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

5. Catalano Film Festival

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 1

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: This third annual celebration of regional filmmaking will feature seven short films. The festival is created and curated by local independent filmmaker Johnny Catalano.

Cost: $15

More info: myplazatheatre.com

6.Mardi Gras Threauxdown

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 1

Where: Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Celebrate the music and culture of New Orleans led by Phil’s Big Azz Brass Band. Costumes are encouraged.

Cost: $20 in advance and $25 at the door

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/mardi-gras-threauxdown-tickets-1244220479949

7. Jimmy Leach Jazztet

When: 7 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 2

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

Details: Singer and trumpeter Jimmy Leach leads his quartet in two sets. He sings and plays the great songs of Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, Sarah Vaughan, Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Billy Joel.

Cost: $10 cover

More info: hiddengemdayton.com

8.Annual Coin Show

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, March 2

Where: ABP Hall, 1675 Woodman Drive, Dayton

Details: This coin collector hobby show will have 40 dealer tables to buy sell and trade coins, paper money and tokens. Appraisals and evaluations are offered along with information on event sponsors Dayton-Kettering Coin Club/Miami Valley Coin Club. This year, for the first time, the grading service firm ANACS will have a table where coins can be submitted for professional grading.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-760-2524 or miamivalleycoinclub.com

9. Comedian Andy Woodhull

When: Feb. 28 and March 1; 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Ste. 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Woodhull has notably appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “Conan.” His Dry Bar Comedy special has over 12 million views on YouTube. He also recently started a podcast called “Backyard Hang” with Tommy Johnagin and Alex Stone. Stone, a writer and stand-up comedian, will also appear with Woodhull.

Cost: $22

More info: dayton.funnybone.com

10. “Everybody”

When: Through March 2; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downstairs Herbst Theatre of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Wright State alum Greg Malios directs an entertaining production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ comical yet insightful modern adaptation of “Everyman,” a 15th-century morality play, centering on the meaning of living. At each performance, occurring in a breezy 90 minutes without intermission, the actors' roles are selected by lottery, requiring each actor to know and perform all the roles.

Cost: $5-$15

More info: 937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu.