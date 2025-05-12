Triple Moon Coffee in Middletown is almost 10: Owner says its a place of community

After traveling the world post-graduation, Gibson found herself in coffee shops. “It was always, to me, a place of gathering. You know, a place of community.”

Coffee shops created the community, or third place, that has been lost, according to Gibson. Opening a coffee shop was her dream.

After looking in nearby cities, she found Triple Moon’s spot at 1100 Central Avenue in Middletown. “No better place to do it than my own hometown,” she said.

Ten years later, Gibson wouldn’t have it any other way, though it hasn’t been the easiest journey.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Triple Moon shut down, but managed to stay afloat by opening a drive-thru window.

“The community was great...they supported us through thick and thin,” Gibson said. “Middletown always rises up to help each other when we’re in times of need.”

About two years ago, Gibson had a stroke while at the coffee shop. After about a week in the hospital, the business shared what had happened. The community outpouring was “amazing.”

“It was very humbling, to say the least,” she said.

Middletown started a meal train for Gibson, and a few downtown business owners sent easy meals to her home.

Gibson has only been back for about three weeks, spending a few hours a day in the coffee shop. Though she knows she should take it easy, being back in the community has been a life saver.

“Coming back has been such a great thing for my mental health...seeing the customers and them seeing me and grabbing a hold of me and hugging me forever, not letting go,” she said.

Gibson credits her staff for helping the coffee shop make it to today. “My staff is second to none,” she said. “They rose up, they took the challenge. They’ve been running the place for the most part...for two years.”

Making the decision to come back was not easy, though. Gibson said at one point she knew she had to make a choice. “Can I do this? Can I come back and be an active participant because I’m not giving it everything that it needs, or do I walk away and try to sell it?” she said. “It was a long process of talking to my partner about it, and trying to figure out what to do. But at the end of the day, Triple Moon is my baby, and I just couldn’t see letting it go. It’s been my reason for living.”

In June, Triple Moon celebrates 10 years of business.

The coffee shop serves handcrafted iced and hot coffees, teas and specialty drinks, lunch and breakfast items and ample space for dates, meetings and get togethers — creating that community that Gibson dreamed of.