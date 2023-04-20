Troy distillery releases full collection of spirits

Vandalia Carry Out in Vandalia

The full collection of spirits includes Lemon Vodka, Blueberry Vodka, Vanilla Vodka, Six-Times Distilled Vodka, Original Gin, Orange Gin, Scotty’s Single Barrel Bourbon, Scotty’s Small Batch Bourbon and very limited bottles of Scotty’s Barrel Proof Bourbon.

“The Scotty’s Bourbon Whiskey collection is an ode to A.M. Scott Distillery President Anthony Scott’s Grandpa Scotty,” stated a distillery press release. “He was an Air Force Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and Miami County Sheriff. As a way to honor all heroes like Scotty, a portion of every bottle purchase will benefit The Darryl Worley Foundation.”

A.M. Scott Distillery released a select collection of spirits in February.

Provisions Co. is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information or to order bottles online for local pickup, visit www.scottdistillery.com.