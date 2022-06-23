Twin Peaks to open in Beavercreek next week

In August 2018, Twin Peaks announced it signed a franchise agreement to add as many as seven new locations in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus.

Franchisee JEB Food Group LLC is leading the expansion into central and southern Ohio, Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel previously told this news outlet.

“The polished mountain lodge setting, scratch menu, Twin Peaks Girls, and the brand’s universal promise of serving its draft beer at 29-degrees, offers a unique experience unlike anything else in the industry,” Ed Williams, managing member of franchisee JEB Food Group LLC previously said in a release. “It’s a huge hit in all of its current cities, and we have no doubt that Ohio will be any different.”

Hummel previously told this news outlet the chain had been looking forward to expanding through Ohio and the northeastern states ever since they started franchising.

According to the restaurant’s website, there are eight new locations coming soon throughout the United States. The closest restaurant location to the Miami Valley is in West Chester.

The new Beavercreek restaurant is located at 2661 Fairfield Commons where Fox & Hound was previously located. The restaurant will open for dinner on Monday.

For more information on Twin Peaks, visit www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.