‘Whoo Cooks for You’: Multi-course dinner to be at Glen Helen Raptor Center in Yellow Springs

“What makes this event so fun is that (the chefs) are all friends,” said Rebecca Jaramillo, the director of the Raptor Center. “Each course has a featured restaurant, but back in the kitchen they’re all kind of working together and helping each other. You’ll see little influences from all the restaurants in each course.”

Restaurants participating include:

Dorothy Lane Market

El Meson

Fresco

Salar Restaurant and Lounge

Speakeasy Miso

Wheat Penny Oven & Bar

Winds Cafe

This is the first year El Meson has participated, Jaramillo said.

Whoo Cooks for You started more than a decade ago with the idea of hosting an intimate farm-to-table dining experience. Since then, it has grown to more than 150 people in attendance.

This event will start off with a cocktail hour at the Raptor Center where guests can mingle and learn about the birds. Attendees will then move to the main tent for the meal where each chef will introduce a course.

The main course is typically served family-style and during this time organizers will share what they’ve been doing in the Raptor Center this past year.

Jaramillo described the food as “very, very upscale,” but the environment as relaxed and non-pretentious.

The menu for the event should be available at the beginning of August.

There will also be an adoption drive, where attendees can sponsor the permanent residents, as well as silent and live auctions and raffles.

All proceeds from this event will go towards the Raptor Center’s efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating birds of prey (eagles, falcons, hawks, ospreys, owls and vultures).

Each year, the center cares for more than 200 sick, injured or orphaned birds with the goal of releasing them back into the wild. Right now, the center is caring for 25 to 30 birds.

In addition to rescue and rehabilitation efforts, the Raptor Center educates the public on the role of raptors in Ohio ecosystems.

The center is open daily with nearly 30 birds that are part of its education program. They offer special activities and a free “bird talk” on Saturdays and Sundays.

Jaramillo said her favorite part of this event is interacting with the guests and learning what encouraged them to support the center.

Whoo Cooks for You brings together birders, conservationists and environmentalists. A third of the attendees have typically attended this event before.

For more information, visit glenhelen.org/event/whoo-cooks-for-you or the organization’s Facebook (@glenhelen) or Instagram (@glenhelennature) pages.