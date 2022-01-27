Who’s Who in ‘Hamilton’

Aaron Burr (1756-1836)

Served as the vice president of the United States during Thomas Jefferson’s administration. He also served as U.S. Senator and attorney general of New York. During his last year as vice president, he fatally shot Hamilton in the aforementioned duel. Dueling was illegal but Burr was never tried.

Elizabeth (Eliza) Schuyler Hamilton (1757-1854)

A socialite and philanthropist who married Alexander on Dec. 14, 1780. In addition to defending her husband works, she co-founded and served as deputy director of Graham Windham, the first private orphanage in New York City. She is buried near her husband in the graveyard of Trinity Church in New York City.

Angelica Schuyler (1756-1814)

Eldest daughter of Continental Army General Philip Schuyler. Sister of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton and sister-in-law of Alexander Hamilton. A prominent socialite, her notable correspondence with Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette have been preserved.

Marquis de Lafayette (1757-1834)

A French aristocrat and military officer who fought in the American Revolutionary War, particularly commanding troops in battles including Yorktown.

Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826)

The third president and second vice president of the United States. First secretary of state. Primary author of the Declaration of Independence. Founded the University of Virginia.

George Washington (1732-1799)

First president of the United States. Commander of the Continental Army, leading troops to victory in American Revolutionary War. Presided at Constitutional Convention, which established U.S. Constitution.

John Laurens (1754-1782)

American solider and statesman from South Carolina during American Revolutionary War. Notably criticized slavery and helped recruit slaves to fight for their freedom as U.S. soldiers. Killed in Battle of the Combahee River in 1782.

Philip Hamilton (1782-1801)

Eldest child of Alexander Hamilton and Eliza Hamilton. Died at age 19, fatally shot in a duel with George Eacker at Weehawken, New Jersey.

Hercules Mulligan (1740-1825)

Irish-American tailor and spy during American Revolutionary War. He was also a member of Sons of Liberty.

James Madison (1751-1836)

Fourth president of the United States. Drafted and promoted U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Co-wrote “The Federalist Papers” and served as secretary of state during Thomas Jefferson’s administration.

King George III (1738-1820)

King of Great Britain and Ireland from 1760 until 1801. Often accused of trying to keep Great Britain at war with American revolutionaries. However, by 1785, he became resigned to the relationship between Great Britain and the former colonies.

Peggy Schuyler (1758-1801)

Third daughter of Continental Army General Philip Schuyler. She didn’t become romantically attached to Hamilton as her two sisters but began writing to him nonetheless in 1780 after he began courting her sister, Eliza.

Maria Reynolds (1768-1828)

Wife of James Reynolds and mistress of Alexander Hamilton between 1791 and 1792. After the release of “The Reynolds Pamphlet,” which many believe was America’s first political sex scandal, she became the object of scrutiny.

