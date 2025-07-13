Why the library is the cool place to be this summer

Here’s why we’ll be living our best lives at the library all summer long:

Free to belong

Whether your child is neurodivergent, shy, highly active, or just in a bit of a “mood,” the library tends to meet them where they are. The staff is kind, the environment is calm and the fun is free. We always feel comfortable and welcome at the library.

Summer reading program

One of our favorite parts of summer at the library is the Summer Reading Program. It’s such a fun, low pressure way to keep kids reading during the break, and the prizes and incentives don’t hurt either. Whether it’s earning a free book, collecting little goodies, or getting entered into raffles, there’s something exciting about tracking your progress and celebrating the joy of reading. For reluctant readers like mine, it adds just the right amount of motivation without the stress.

Fun programming

We absolutely love the weekly programs at our local libraries. The children’s librarians go above and beyond to create fun, engaging, and educational events that keep kids learning and laughing all summer long. We attend weekly programs that are so creative and fun the kids don’t even realize they’re learning. From puppet shows to science experiments to craft days the children’s librarians pour their hearts into making each event special.

Making memories

We’ve come to love our little library rituals. Choosing our books for the week, saying hi to our favorite librarians, finding a cozy corner to flip through new titles. Sometimes we even pack a lunch and make a whole afternoon of our visit.

Most of our local libraries have amazing kid spaces. Bonus: the AC is always working, which is more than I can say for our house some days.

We love the quiet corners of libraries and the joyful noise of kids playing. We enjoy the stories, the structure, the silliness and the sense of community it brings.

Here are upcoming events at some of the Dayton-area libraries:

Summer Puppet Show, 11 a.m. to noon Monday at DML-Vandalia Branch

Mario Escape Room, 1-2 p.m. Monday at DML-Southeast Branch

Board Game Night, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Woodbourne Library

Family Story Time, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday at Woodbourne Library

Family Story Time, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Springboro Library

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.