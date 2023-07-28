Wine added to gift shop on Monument Avenue in Dayton

The Mansion on Monument in Dayton is adding wine to its gift shop with plans to be fully operational and open to the public in August.

“I’ve always wanted to curate a list of wine,” said Ashlea Sogard, who owns the property with her husband, Michael. “I think this is going to be such a fun adventure.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The couple began renovating The Mansion on Monument three years ago with the idea of having a unique office space for their company, The Ashgard Group, as well as a satellite office for Home Experts Realty, where Michael is a real estate agent.

“We just wanted to have a fun office that we could use as a multi-use space,” Sogard said.

The first floor was zoned for commercial use and the second and third floors were zoned for residential use. Sogard said this was a “serendipitous” moment that led them to renovating the penthouse on the third floor, completing two suites on the second floor and finishing in April with the first floor and basement.

The penthouse and suites are available for rent and are typically booked by people traveling for work, those renovating houses, wedding parties and locals looking for a fun place to stay, Sogard said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The first floor is where the wine and gift shop, The Parlor, is located. The couple always had plans to open The Parlor beyond its guests and adding wine gave them the perfect opportunity to do just that.

They recently sent out a survey to their surrounding neighbors asking about wine preferences. Sogard said they received a lot of feedback on price point with most wanting wines $30 and under.

“It has actually been a fun challenge to try and find really high rated, more affordable wines,” Sogard said. “We found quite a few and we’re feeling pretty good about the list. We’re probably about 10 to 15 short of where we want to be.”

Customers can expect 10 to 15 different types of wine at various price points. The plan to invite their distributors to hold wine tastings for the community.

Explore New Italian restaurant opens at Dayton Arcade

Right now, several items in The Parlor including a few wines are available for purchase on the shop’s website. The couple hopes to hire an employee to run the shop and help with guests staying at The Mansion on Monument.

“Our guests are our top priority. We strive for a five star review,” Sogard said. “I’m most excited to see that continue to blossom. I’m really excited for the wedding parties that want to stay.”

For more information about The Mansion on Monument, located at 136 W. Monument Ave., visit www.themansiononmonument.com.