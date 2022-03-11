WORTH THE DRIVE: 360-degree coral reef tunnel to open one hour from Dayton

More than 50 species of ocean wildlife are swimming with excitement ahead of their public debut.
Newport Aquarium, located across the river from Cincinnati at 1 Levee Way in Newport, Kentucky, is celebrating opening weekend for its all-new Coral Reef Tunnel. The tunnel, which boasts 360-degree views of the 60,000-gallon walk-through exhibit, officially kicks-off opening weekend on Friday, March 11.
Among the species represented in the coral reef is the Bluespine unicornfish with its prominent horn-like forehead, according to a Newport Aquarium release. Visitors will also find multiple species of adorable pufferfish and get to watch young angelfish dramatically change color and pattern as they grow up on the reef.
Tickets can be bought in-advance online at newportaquarium.com. Registration for opening weekend is limited, so people are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible.
“We’re always proud to bring something new and improved to the region,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “This is the spectacular coral reef that Cincy deserves and it’s also a great chance for us to educate the community about the importance and plight of coral reefs in the wild.”
About the Author