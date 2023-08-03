Wright State, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance to collaborate in 2024-25

Wright State University and the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance plan to collaborate on a series of productions beginning in the 2024-25 season.

Performers from both organizations will participate in special performances slated to be held every two years. The collaboration will involve students and faculty in Wright State’s School of Fine and Performing Arts — which includes theatre, dance, music, visual arts and motion picture programs — and professional performers in the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, consisting of Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic.

“The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and Wright State University are both critically important performing arts organizations in Greater Dayton,” said DPAA President and CEO Patrick Nugent in a news release. “Cementing this collaboration will enrich our artistic and educational missions, provide marvelous performance experiences to students and delight our audiences. Through musical theatre, dance, instrumental music, concert participation and so many other areas, our institutional friendship and cooperation will make Dayton’s vibrant arts community even more attractive to arts lovers from all over the region.”

Wright State organizers note the agreement will seek to identify other opportunities for collaboration, including artist-in-residency programs, master classes, guest speaker series or on-site performances at the university.

“We are thrilled to work more closely with the talented professionals at the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance,” said Wright State President Sue Edwards. “This formal collaboration will provide valuable experience to the next generation of artists and provide new performance opportunities for the region’s community to attend.”

This collaboration was inspired by WSU and DPAA’s excellently staged, vocally strong “An Evening of Sondheim” concerts held in January at the Schuster Center. Several WSU faculty members also collaborated with DPAA to produce the concert.

Details about the 2024-25 productions will be announced at a later date.