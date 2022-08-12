BreakingNews
3 Miami Valley counties drop to ‘medium’ COVID level; most remain ‘high’
Xenia brothers move on to ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale

Xenia natives Kramer and Clayton Sell have made it to the finale on "America’s Got Talent." The brothers are a part of Drake Milligan’s band.

