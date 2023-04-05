Yellow Springs Baking Company opens spot at 2nd Street Market

“After our original location in Yellow Springs had been open for a year, we became aware of an opportunity at 2nd Street Market at the beginning of this year,” Houk said.

He explained they had previously met market manager Lynda Suda in 2019 and were impressed by her and the vibrancy of the market.

“It was clear to us Dayton is in the midst of a resurgence with all its recent development,” Houk said. “The timing just made sense for us to apply for a booth at 2nd Street Market.”

Through this new adventure, the owners said they are looking forward to connecting with more people in the Dayton area.

The 2nd Street Market location will have cinnamon rolls, croissants, scones and cupcakes along with a rotating offering of various desserts. Custom orders and wedding cakes will also be available via special order.

Yellow Springs Baking Company partnered with W. Social Tap & Table in Dec. 2022 to bring specialty baked goods to West Dayton.

2nd Street Market is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.ysbaking.com or the bakery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.