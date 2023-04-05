Yellow Springs Baking Company opens spot at 2nd Street Market

Yellow Springs Baking Company is officially a vendor at 2nd Street Market bringing cinnamon rolls, croissants, scones, cupcakes and more to downtown Dayton.
Last weekend, the bakery celebrated its grand opening at the market located at 600 E. Second St.
“Our opening weekend was very encouraging and confirmed it was the right decision to participate at 2nd Street Market,” said Rob Houk, who owns the bakery with Karina Tafolla. “Both the customers, staff and other onsite vendors have been very supportive.”
Tafolla graduated from California’s Le Cordon Bleu, Baking & Patisserie in 2015. Two years later, Houk said they decided to move back to Ohio, where he grew up. He explained they explored various opportunities in the area, including the Wright Dunbar District, but ultimately chose a site for their bakery in Yellow Springs.
In Dec. 2021, they opened Yellow Springs Baking Company at 305 N. Walnut Street next to Yellow Springs Brewing. Houk said they embraced a ghost kitchen concept where customers can order online or walk-in.
“After our original location in Yellow Springs had been open for a year, we became aware of an opportunity at 2nd Street Market at the beginning of this year,” Houk said.
He explained they had previously met market manager Lynda Suda in 2019 and were impressed by her and the vibrancy of the market.
“It was clear to us Dayton is in the midst of a resurgence with all its recent development,” Houk said. “The timing just made sense for us to apply for a booth at 2nd Street Market.”
Through this new adventure, the owners said they are looking forward to connecting with more people in the Dayton area.
The 2nd Street Market location will have cinnamon rolls, croissants, scones and cupcakes along with a rotating offering of various desserts. Custom orders and wedding cakes will also be available via special order.
Yellow Springs Baking Company partnered with W. Social Tap & Table in Dec. 2022 to bring specialty baked goods to West Dayton.
2nd Street Market is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.ysbaking.com or the bakery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.
