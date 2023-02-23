YWCA Dayton offers chance to win $1,500 in seed money for social justice project

YWCA Dayton is hosting a Racial Equity & Social Justice Summit in April in which applicants can pitch their best idea for a volunteer-led project addressing a social justice need in the Dayton community.
“This Summit is an opportunity for community members with a vision who need support to put that idea in motion and make an impact on Dayton,” said Barbara Ward, YWCA Dayton Advocacy Manager.
The Summit is a continuation of an annual summit hosted by UpDayton, an organization that aimed to attract and retain young talent in the region. Last year, YWCA Dayton acquired UpDayton, a press release from YWCA Dayton noted.
Anyone interested in pitching a project at the Summit have until March 1 to submit an application. YWCA Dayton will select four of the top applicants and work with them during two workshops in March to help them refine their pitch. Attendees at the Summit will vote for the winning presentation and the winner will receive $1,500 in seed money, the release said.
“Anyone who has an idea that they want to see happen in the community, this is the chance to share that,” said Ward. “Past winners have ranged from college students with a new idea to those in the trenches with a nonprofit who need support to make their idea happen.”
According to the release, Femme Aid Collaborative, Longest Table, Baldwin Café and several other projects were launched over the years with the help of the Summit.
In addition to the Summit, YWCA Dayton is encouraging people to sign up for a 21-Day email challenge at www.ywcadayton.org/challenge to prompt participants to dig deep on racism and other forms of discrimination within music, disability, mental health and housing, the release said.
The Summit will be held April 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St. Dayton.
For more information or questions, email advocacy@ywcadayton.org or call 937-461-5550 ext. 121.
About the Author