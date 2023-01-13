YWCA Dayton seeks artist to design Women of Influence awards

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Women of Influence (WOI). The honorees are being recognized for their work to further YWCA Dayton’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

“Since 1998, the YWCA Dayton WOI Awards have recognized and honored more than 180 influential women in the Dayton area, visionaries and thought leaders who have made a difference in our community through their dedication to the YWCA mission of empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all,” another release from the organization said.

The 2023 honorees include:

Melodie Bennett — Executive Director, House of Bread

— Executive Director, House of Bread Marvene Mitchell Cook — Director of CARES Act and Workforce Development, Montgomery County

— Director of CARES Act and Workforce Development, Montgomery County Joanne “Jo” Granzow — Community Volunteer

— Community Volunteer Michelle Kaye — Vice President and Client and Community Relations Director, PNC Bank

— Vice President and Client and Community Relations Director, PNC Bank Carol Prewitt — President, Prewitt Consulting LLC

— President, Prewitt Consulting LLC Carolyn Rice – President, Montgomery County Commission

Honorees were selected from a pool of 67 nominations by YWCA leadership and the volunteer WOI Committee. The organization plans to present a lifetime achievement award at the luncheon as well.

Artists have until Feb. 1 to submit entries and the final project must be completed by March 6. Interested artists must be within a 100-mile radius of Dayton and must submit a digital design of their proposal and fill out a questionnaire about their design and about YWCA Dayton’s mission. Submissions should be emailed to info@ywcadayton.org and nboquist@ywcadayton.org with the subject line Call for Artists Women of Influence.

This will be the seventh year that YWCA Dayton has commissioned a local artist to design the award.