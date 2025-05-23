PHOTOS: Demolition of UD's Chaminade Hall

Here’s a look at demolition progress of Chaminade Hall on the University of Dayton’s campus on Friday, May 23, 2025. Constructed in 1904, the building, which sits between St. Mary’s Hall and the Kennedy Union, was originally used as a dorm when the college was known as the St. Mary’s Institute. In 1909, the first library on campus was created on the second floor of Chaminade Hall. Starting in the 1940s, education classes were first held in the building. The School of Education and Health Sciences was based in Chaminade Hall until the School’s relocation to Fitz Hall in 2014, making the building vacant for over a decade. After a study by UD officials, it was determined that maintaining, renovating or repurposing the three-story 60,000 square foot building would not be feasible due to the expenses required to save the structure. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER